How VidOvation, Haivision Address Demand for REMI, At-Home Production Capabilities

VidOvation (opens in new tab) is investing in additional Haivision (opens in new tab) products for its rental offering to satisfy increasing customer demand for live REMI (Remote Integration) and at-home production solutions.

By supplying the Haivision Pro video transmitter, mobile encoders, and Haivision StreamHub advanced receiver and distribution platform, VidOvation can provide video transport for live sports productions, newsgathering, reality TV, and other live event productions. Further simplifying production workflows, VidOvation also offers carrier-agnostic e-SIMs with domestic and global support of 4G LTE and 5G cellular networks.

[Jim Jachetta Explains New Business Strategies] (opens in new tab)

"VidOvation has almost a decade of experience with the Pro transmitters and StreamHub," said Jim Jachetta, executive vice president and chief technology officer, VidOvation. "VidOvation originally launched these products to the North American market for Aviwest before the acquisition by Haivision last year. Our customers appreciate the depth of this experience, and that they're not just getting gear from us, they're getting 24/7 technical support, the know-how, and professional level consultations on simplifying their live production workflows."

(Image credit: Haivision)

The Haivision Pro deployed with VidOvation e-SIMs can automatically connect up to eight cellular modems to the best local cellular networks, such as Verizon, AT&T, and T-Mobile. Customers no longer need to swap out SIMs for an alternate carrier if a carrier is unavailable in a particular area or region. Instead, the VidOvation e-SIMs automatically switch to the best available cellular network in real time. The advanced e-SIM cards are agnostic to the device and cellular carrier and do not require any configuration. VidOvation provides cellular connectivity in more than 120 countries around the world.

[NAB Show 2023 Hub: News and Products You Won't Want to Miss] (opens in new tab)

Haivision StreamHub is an advanced receiver, decoder, transcoder, and streaming hub that allows users to receive transmissions from various field encoders and transmitters, enabling quick, easy, and simultaneous sharing of high-quality live content with multiple affiliates or other broadcast facilities. The StreamHub software makes this integration possible with support for up to 16 IP inputs and outputs supporting IP protocols such as SRT, NDI, RTMP, TS-over-IP, HLS, and others. In addition, StreamHub is vendor-agnostic and universally compatible with third-party encoders and transmitters.