On Displays: Haivision

AVT Question: Please share your insights on display trends and best practices that can help deliver the best high-impact experience.

Thought Leader: Aaron Leiker, Vice President, Operation Centers at Haivision (opens in new tab)

As video walls gain popularity due to their visual storytelling abilities, more organizations are recognizing the value of digital signage and display technology. With so many different options, it can be difficult to navigate the various choices and understand which display system will best fit the needs of projects. But before making any big purchases, it’s important to first develop a content strategy.

Without a plan to periodically update the content on display, the digital signage can quickly become outdated and irrelevant." — Aaron Leiker, Vice President, Operation Centers at Haivision

Knowing what content will be displayed will help in identifying which technology solution will fit the project. Choosing the display system first can leave organizations in a situation where content and creativity is limited to the capabilities of the technology. It’s also crucial to have an updated cadence in place. Without a plan to periodically update the content on display, the digital signage can quickly become outdated and irrelevant.

Once a content strategy is established, decision-makers should consider what environment the display will live in and how it’s meant to be consumed. Display environments can single-handedly eliminate certain technology if the environment demands a large amount of space or an unobstructed line of sight. For example, LCD and LED video walls are quite slim, whereas a projection system is larger and requires more room for the display. The environment will also have an impact on the way the display is consumed. If the display is operating at nighttime or in a dark setting, brightness will be a key factor. Brightness is also essential for displays meant to be seen from a distance, while signage that needs to be read up close must prioritize resolution.

Understanding these key factors and the different features of each potential display system will enable decision-makers to choose the best video wall or digital signage for their organization.

AV Technology's Thought Leader Series: On Displays

Check out what other industry thought leaders have to say about trends and best practices to help deliver the best high-impact experience.

A full list with links can be found at the bottom of the On Displays intro article (opens in new tab)