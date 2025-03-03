The SCN Digital Signage Issue Is Here. Download Yours Today!

By
( )
published

From University of Nebraska's new football ops to the Village of McFarland, digital signage is alive and well.

The March SCN Magazine cover, featuring the football operations at Nebraska.

(Image credit: Future)

Spring is about to, well, spring, and SCN is hopping into digital signage this March. The latest issue focuses on the Pro AV trend, plus looks at March's Pro AV newsmakers, and expert insights from around the industry.

We went inside University of Nebraska's new Osborne Legacy Complex, where Pro AV technology unites football operations under one roof. See how they are using digital signage to promote working out and friendly competition. We also explored how the Village of McFarland is using digital signage to connect three different buildings.

But that's not all. This month check out:

  • Executive Q&A's from C2G and DPA Microphones.
  • Insights from Mathew Newfield and Dave Van Hoy on cybersecurity and the cloud.
  • A new multimedia experience that explores the history of The White House.
  • The new era of live events.
  • HMDI 2.2, new products, newsmakers, and much more.

Don't wait. Download you issue today!

Wayne Cavadi
Wayne Cavadi
Senior Content Manager

Wayne Cavadi is the senior content manager of Systems Contractor News. Prior to taking a leap into the Pro AV industry, Wayne was a journalist and content lead for Turner Sports, covering the NCAA, PGA, and Major and Minor League Baseball. His work has been featured in a variety of national publications including Bleacher Report, Lindy's Magazine, MLB.com and The Advocate. When not writing, he hosts the DII Nation Podcast, committed to furthering the stories and careers of NCAA Division II student-athletes. Follow his work on Twitter at @WayneCavadi_2 or the SCN mag Twitter page.

More about expert opinions
Mel Baglio

Welcome to the New Era of Live Events
Susy Liem, Associate Vice President of Global Product Management for Conferencing Products at Shure

Roadmap 2025: Shure
Mel Baglio

Welcome to the New Era of Live Events
See more latest
Most Popular
Mel Baglio
Welcome to the New Era of Live Events
Employees Entering Hybrid Videoconference
Diversified: Companies Underinvesting in Workforce Technologies
SCN Pro AV Newsmakers in motion.
Pro AV Newsmakers: Meyer Sound Strategically Reorganizes and More
Susy Liem, Associate Vice President of Global Product Management for Conferencing Products at Shure
Roadmap 2025: Shure
Paul Krizan, Product Line Manager from Atlona
Roadmap 2025: Atlona
The inside of BLOODSports, a sports and horror dive bar, with more than 10 TVs in a dimly lit, red hued environment.
Pro AV Around the Globe: A Video Tour of London's BLOODSports
Royal Blood performs at Delmar Hall usingACT ProCo Sound splitters and cables.
ACT’s ProCo Sound Provides Audio Backbone for St. Louis Venue
A view of a holiday production staged at West Point’s Ike Hall.
The US Military Academy’s Eisenhower Hall Theatre Enlists DiGiCo
A black and white photo of the exterior of the iconic Brooklyn Paramount Theater.
'Show-Stopping' Immersive Technology Helps Reimagine the Brooklyn Paramount Theater
The JBL Professional soundsystem hung at Angel of the Winds.
JBL Helps Overcome 'Tricky Coverage Issues' at Angel Of The Winds Arena