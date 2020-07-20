Extron Ships XPA Ultra Amplifiers with Switchable Bridging

The What: Extron is now shipping the XPA U 1004 SB and XPA U 2002 SB, ENERGY STAR-qualified audio power amplifiers, featuring flexible channel pairs that can drive 8-ohm, 4-ohm, 70-volt, or 100-volt loads.

The What Else: The individually bridgeable channel pairs of the XPA U 1004 SB can deliver two 100-watt channels into low-impedance systems or one 200-watt channel into low or high-impedance systems, while the XPA U 2002 SB delivers 200 watts and 400 watts respectively. A rotary switch on the rear panel of the amplifier allows users to select the desired output mode.

These convection cooled, plenum rated enclosures do not require empty rack spaces for ventilation and include rack-mount hardware.

"These XPA Ultra 'SB' models greatly simplify the process of creating bridged channel output pairs for more power and greater flexibility,” said Casey Hall, vice president of sales and marketing at Extron. "Designers, dealers, and installers will appreciate the ability of these models to meet the requirements of a wide variety of system designs."

The Bottom Line: Both models feature Extron's highly efficient advanced Class D amplifier design with defeatable auto standby, fast wake up from standby, and CDRS - Class D Ripple Suppression. XPA Ultra SB models also support remote volume and mute control using an Extron VCM, VC or select MediaLink controllers.