Everything to Know About Perifery AI+ 2.0

Perifery, a division of DataCore, recently launch AI+ 2.0, an AI-powered solution suite designed to enable media professionals to revitalize existing content libraries. Through AI-generated enriched metadata, new monetization opportunities are unlocked, automating distribution workflows and enhancing content awareness. This new release further enables the media industry to remonetize the content they already own.

Perifery AI+ 2.0 offers customers a comprehensive set of AI and workflow automation tools with new capabilities, including updated transcription, metadata generation, facial and object recognition, and automatic translation. These additions streamline asset management processes, simplify technology administration, and automate content organization, enabling organizations to enhance content library visibility, boosting productivity and creativity, and helping them reach larger audiences. Serving a broad spectrum of media professionals, from content creators and post-production houses, Perifery’s AI + suite enables the media and entertainment industry to harness AI technologies and prioritize the human experience.

Moreover, integrating seamlessly with S3-enabled cloud, edge and on-premises storage, Perifery AI+ 2.0 creates metadata at ingest ensuring search and access to content becomes an intuitive experience. It also addresses the widespread challenges created by inefficient retrieval systems, complex infrastructure and lack of operational excellence. In addition, it allows users to benefit from global reach and multilingual support while eliminating operational silos and resource duplication. Integrating with commonly used industry tools, storage and MAM systems, Perifery AI+ 2.0 delivers highly effective workflow customization options providing a fully automated, low TCO solution for media customers.

“Perifery AI+ 2.0 delivers a range of transformational advantages by combining advanced AI with workflow automation,” commented Jason Perr, CTO of Media and Entertainment Solutions at Perifery. “Bringing these capabilities to market will help organizations across the media and entertainment landscape fully unlock the value of their content by enhancing searchability and delivering highly efficient content management capabilities. These innovations will enable users to operate more effectively and stay competitive in a rapidly evolving industry.”

Key Product Features of Perifery AI+ 2.0

Automated Content Tagging : Utilizes machine learning to tag and categorize media, enhancing searchability and organization automatically.

: Utilizes machine learning to tag and categorize media, enhancing searchability and organization automatically. Workflow Automation : Streamlines content management processes, from ingest to distribution, ensuring efficient and organized media libraries.

: Streamlines content management processes, from ingest to distribution, ensuring efficient and organized media libraries. Scalable Integration: Seamlessly integrates with existing media libraries and is built to scale for future expansions, making it adaptable for both small and large organizations.