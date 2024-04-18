5 Sentiments from NAB Show 2024

With 2024 NAB Show in the books, it’s time for little reflection. Yes, there was the usual batch of new products, and you couldn’t escape discussions of NDI or ST 2110. Here are a few observations from my travels across the show floor.

1) LVCC construction created a challenging environment.

The Las Vegas Convention Center has big plans for modernizing its facility. Apparently, it’s a $600 million renovation, with work continuing through 2025. Last year, the South Hall was out of commission. This year, the North Hall was under construction, which meant a longer commute to the West Hall (which isn’t a short walk in the first place).

In the not-too-distant future, we’ll all be able to look back and chuckle about these crazy construction years as we admire the updated digs. But for 2024, that construction created an undeniably disjointed show floor experience. I think the NAB made the most of a tricky venue layout, but I do not envy their planning around further disruption next year, when the Central Hall will supposedly be off limits.

2) AI is almost ... ordinary?

Artificial intelligence is going to remain an important and controversial topic in the Pro AV industry and beyond for years. It was certainly a topic of conversation in many of the NAB educational sessions. And yet, you almost wouldn’t know it from the way it’s been adopted by dozens of manufacturers.

As I was doing research for an article on new PTZ cameras at NAB (coming soon, I promise), I noticed how AI was just casually mentioned in a list of features. These companies are incorporating sophisticated AI-based tracking technologies into their products, and yet it seems almost as commonplace as an XLR input. And then there are companies like Perifery, which is using AI to create “contextual association” for media assets. Basically, its AI is creating its own metadata and making it easier for clients to find content.

All of this is varying degrees of amazing. AI is already being used to improve audio and video presentations as well as streamline mundane tasks. While companies certainly need to consider some sort of AI strategy, we don’t need an industry evangelist trying to convince manufacturers and end users of the benefits of this technology. We’re already sold.

3) Video walls are stealing the spotlight.

(Image credit: Wayne Cavadi)

Last year, I was admittedly surprised at the number of exhibitors touting video walls at NAB Show. Displays (both large and small) have always had a place at the show, but the emphasis on video walls continues to grow.

For example, during the show, Neoti announced that its UHD Pro XF+ is the first dvLED display in the world to be Pantone Validated and Pantone SkinTone Validated. Meanwhile, in the FOR-A booth, Alfalite was promoting its AlfaArt digital art solution, which displays original, moving artwork on large-format LED displays. Planar was even demonstrating its Planar CarbonLight CLI Flex Series, a curved LED that can be outfitted with a TSI touchscreen technology.

Why the emphasis on the big screens? Simply put, Absen’s Stephanie Carten said the company saw a need in the market. Broadcasters are using big screens in conference rooms as well as studios, and the company brought several models to serve both purposes, including the Absenicon X Series, a microLED display product family that comes in 21:9 and 16:9 aspect ratios in various sizes and with optional touchscreen capabilities.

SiliconCore launched its XR LED Display, which boasts a 1.2mm pixel pitch and 240 Hz frame rate, at the show. The company is targeting virtual production with the new display. Guy Russell, VP of sales, western region, said the production industry has really moved toward virtual production since the pandemic, which also helps explain the increased presence of video walls at NAB Show. Between broadcasters, content creators, and even corporate attendees, video walls are only going to get bigger on the show floor in the future.

4) Diversified is orchestrating a big move.

Diversified is developing a new Intelligent Orchestration offering. (Image credit: Mark J. Pescatore)

I had to congratulate Diversified CEO Eric Hutto, who joined the company in early 2022, for essentially taking over the West Hall. Not only was the company one of the sponsors of the Connect Zone, which hosted educational sessions throughout the show, but the company demonstrated its new service offering, Intelligent Orchestration. Built from the ground up, it’s a vendor-agnostic cloud production environment designed to deliver secure decentralized production, streamline workflows, and, as you’d expect, product integration. You should probably start planning some time for a product demonstration at InfoComm now.

5) Innovation is still in fashion.

Are you ready for some football? Riedel has created the new Ref Cam. (Image credit: Mark J. Pescatore)

I’m always looking for cool new products in the exhibit hall, and 2024 NAB Show did not disappoint. I was very impressed with Artimo, a free-roaming robotic camera system for broadcast studios from Ross Video. It allows an extensive range of movements, from ground-level to overhead angles, so you can deliver those dynamic moving camera images without a jib. Plus, its integrated LiDAR sensing technology offers intelligent navigation around the studio.

Riedel showed its new Ref Cam. Developed in-house, it features a Sony lens and sensor in a tiny—and I mean tiny—headset. They told me the system is already in use for training. I’m wondering when we’re going to see it in use in primetime.

Finally, during its happy hour, LiveU brought its own innovative approach to … well, pets, I guess. Hey, what’s Vegas without a little fun, right?