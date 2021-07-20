Earn 5.5 AVIXA CTS RUs at the 2021 AV/IT Summit

The 2021 AV/IT Summit, taking place virtually on August 5, has been approved by the AVIXA independent Certification Renewal Committee to provide learning opportunities for CTS holders and others for their continued professional development; the event is worth 5.5 AVIXA Renewal Units (RUs) for CTS, CTS-D, and CTS-I holders.

(Image credit: AVIXA)

“We are committed to providing quality education to the pro AV community, and the number of CTS RUs available to our attendees drives that point home,” said Megan A. Dutta, content director, Systems Contractor News. “We’ve gathered an incredible collection of speakers who are ready to help attendees learn in a fun and engaging way.”

“It’s so important to continue to hone your skills throughout your career. Learning new methods and sharing experiences with peers drives your professional growth,” added David Labuskes, CEO of AVIXA . “We’re thrilled that Future, the producer of the AV/IT Summit, has made the commitment to become a CTS RU provider to support pro AV professionals’ education.”

For more information or to register for the event, visit avitsummit.com/2021.

