Digital Signage Best of Show–InfoComm 2017 Winners Announced

- As the InfoComm Show wraps today in Orlando, NewBay Media announces the Winners of the InfoComm Digital Signage Best of Show Awards for 2017. The Best of Show Awards recognize new and outstanding products exhibited at the InfoComm 2017 show. The Digital Signage winners were selected, on-site, by NewBay judges. InfoComm attendees can still see the winners' products today– as the show is open until 4pm.
The winners of the InfoComm Digital Signage Best of Show Awards for 2017 are:
• Leyard and Planar
LED MultiTouch, touch-interactive LED Video Wall
• D3
AEP-IMS Pro, LED wall media server/controller
• Unilumin
Unilumin Intelligent UpanelS– direct view LED panel
• Samsung
Samsung QLED Signage
• Peerless-AV
Floor to Ceiling Cable Mount (DSF265L & DSF265P)
• LG
LG 88-inch Stretch Display (88BH7D)
• Epson
PowerLite 700U ultra short-throw 3LCD laser display
• Canon
REALiS WUX500ST Pro AV Short Throw LCOS Projector
• Visix
AxisTV One, enterprise digital signage software
• Mvix
XhibitSignage, Digital Signage Content Management Software
• Asukanet
ASKA3D, Holographic 3D Technology for Kiosks and Digital Signage
• LG Electronics
LG Transparent LED Film Display (LAT300MT1)
• Sony
FWD-100Z9D Digital Signage Display
• Samsung
QLED Commercial AV/Digital Signage Displays
• AMX
N2400 Series Encoders
• Monitors AnyWhere: USB Wall