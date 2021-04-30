CTA Announces Return to Las Vegas for CES 2022

The Consumer Technology Association (CTA) announced that CES 2022 will return to Las Vegas next year. Following an all-digital CES 2021, CTA will convene the tech industry in-person and digitally, giving a global audience access to major brands and startups, as well as influential leaders and industry advocates. CES heads back to Las Vegas Jan. 5-8, 2022, with Media Days taking place Jan. 3-4, 2022.

(Image credit: Consumer Technology Association)

“We’re thrilled to return to Las Vegas—home to CES for more than 40 years—and look forward to seeing many new and returning faces,” said Gary Shapiro, president and CEO, CTA. “Hundreds of executives have told us how much they need CES to meet new and existing customers, find partners, reach media, and discover innovation.”



According to show management, over 1,000 companies—like Amazon, Google, Intel, LG Electronics, Panasonic, Samsung Electronics, and Sony—have already committed to showcasing their technologies in Las Vegas. Eureka Park will return with startups representing countries around the world, including large delegations from France, Italy, the Netherlands, and South Korea.





Digital audiences will also be able to experience the spirit of the live event in Las Vegas. The CES anchor desk, which debuted at CES 2021, will travel to Las Vegas and connect the digital audience with exhibitors, conference sessions, keynotes, and product announcements from the live event. New content will also be added once CES departs Las Vegas, enabling attendees and exhibitors to continue connecting and exploring.

“Our customers are enthusiastic about returning to a live event in Las Vegas,” said Karen Chupka, EVP, CES, CTA. “Global brands and startups have shared that plans are already well underway and are committed to sharing the magic of an in-person CES with even more people from around the world.”



CTA says it will be reviewing guidelines for coronavirus safety measures from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, in addition to state and local guidelines. CTA will be following applicable federal, state, and local laws, adapting CES plans accordingly and sharing updates with its audiences.

