Daktronics Enhances Flexibility in Game-Day Workflows

Daktronics released phase one of its new Show Control experience. The new solution was designed with more interconnected game-day production tools. Users can now experience increased flexibility in their workflows, enabling them to effectively prepare for game day from any location.

The new elements include the All Sport Pro for modern scoring, Data Studio and Data Studio Sport interfaces for enhanced storytelling, Venus Live for anywhere, anytime access, and Show Control packages to be built specifically to meet the individual user’s needs.

“The latest Show Control advancements bring everything together by connecting workflows, enhancing visuals and empowering stronger storytelling,” said Daktronics Show Control product manager Tony Kuck. “These updates only set the stage for what's to come next from Daktronics control solutions.”

A complete overhaul of scoring technology, All Sport Pro features a new user interface and new hardware that is network capable. This solution delivers digital scoring software for Daktronics video display systems. This allows users to control scoring, timing, and video, all from one user-provided device. Whether using a laptop or tablet, the software supports touchscreen interaction and is optimized for speed and intuitive navigation.

Accessing sports data and user-defined resources is simplified via the cloud using Venus Control Suite. Data Studio Sport interfaces include sport-specific apps made exclusively for each sport. This leads to reliability and accuracy in real-time data retrieval with direct API connection to official league sources at both the collegiate and professional levels. Combined with Show Control’s Content Studio, users can effortlessly transform this verified data into dynamic visualizations, delivering engaging, up-to-the-minute content to fans.

Venus Live builds upon Daktronics’ Venus Control Suite platform. This solution is now available in the live events marketplace to ensure each venue is production-ready with cloud-based access. From anywhere with an internet connection, Venus Live users can schedule displays, run proof-of-play reports, and make display or system adjustments. This subscription-based service eliminates hardware overhead and delivers ongoing access to the latest features with automatic updates.