MAXHUB Selects TD SYNNEX for North American Distribution

MAXHUB and TD SYNNEX have reached an agreement for distribution of MAXHUB products throughout North America. The new agreement specifies that TD SYNNEX will carry MAXHUB’s various product offerings tailored to online meetings and collaboration and distribute them to AV dealers and system integrators throughout North America. MAXHUB selected TD SYNNEX for this important partnership due to their global presence and expertise within the Pro AV market. TD SYNNEX will help to accelerate channel partner recruitment for MAXHUB products.

[MAXHUB's Tony McCool Explains How to Invest Your Way to Productivity]

(Image credit: MAXHUB)

“We are delighted to be working with the TD SYNNEX team to increase MAXHUB’s presence throughout North America. Adding TD SYNNEX to the MAXHUB list of approved distributors increases our reach into the Pro AV marketplace and provides depth in resources such as warehouse logistics, credit lines, and product support from knowledgeable salespeople," said Sam Malik, vice president of sales and marketing for MAXHUB’s North American operations. "Their understanding of both the market and the types of products we sell make TD SYNNEX an ideal match to represent our various product lines.”

[TD SYNNEX Sandi Stambaugh on Meeting Equity]

"TD SYNNEX is committed to uniting IT solutions that deliver business outcomes today and unlock growth for the future," said Sandi Stambaugh, senior vice president, product management. "With MAXHUB added to our vast portfolio of visual solutions vendors, we're able to further enrich the breadth and depth of our AV offerings to give our partners the resources they need to deliver successful meetings and next-level productivity."