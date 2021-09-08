Avocor, in Google Partnership, Launches New Google Meet Devices

Avocor is entering into a global partnership with Google Workspace and launching two new all-in-one video conferencing and digital whiteboarding devices—the Google Meet Series One Desk 27 and Board 65—to create meeting equity on the desktop and in shared meeting spaces. These two touch-enabled video devices expand the Google Meet Series One hardware portfolio for millions of Google Workspace users.

In response to the proliferation of video-driven communication, Avocor, with Google Workspace, is enabling more equitable meeting experiences through human-focused hardware for both personal and group applications that prioritize giving everyone an equal seat at the table. These Series One devices give Google Workspace customers the most effective means to collaborate for every situation and space, from the desktop to the conference room.

Series One Desk 27

For collaboration on the desktop, Series One Desk 27 is a 27-inch premium all-in-one touchscreen Google Meet device, as well as a desk monitor, laptop docking station, and digital whiteboard that integrates Google Workspace's Jamboard app. Ideal for personal workstations including home offices, a powerful shared tool on rotating hot desks, and with uses in privacy spaces and phone booths, Series One Desk 27 offers the key features users need to see, hear and contribute to any meeting as if they were together in the same room.

The device features an integrated soundbar and mic array for crystal-clear video and audio with TrueVoice, Google Workspace's multichannel noise cancellation technology that detects and eliminates distracting sounds while enhancing human voices so you are heard clearly on Desk 27, even in noisy environments.

Designed to do everything a laptop dock does, Desk 27 requires only power and Ethernet, and features a USB-C port for easy connection to a laptop, reducing cable clutter typically needed for power, video, and audio. Once connected to a laptop, users can easily access all their files and apps on the Desk 27, including everything on Google Workspace.

Board 65

While Desk 27 is a personal collaboration device, Board 65 is designed to bring teams together for more efficient, equitable, and intuitive collaboration. The 65-inch Series One Board 65 can be wall-mounted in small to midsized collaboration spaces and is ADA-compliant. It can also be placed on an optional purpose-built stand for mobility as a shared resource or for setting up spontaneous meetings anywhere.

With an interactive touch display, Board 65 seamlessly connects both in-person and remote meeting attendees, enabling everyone in the room or on a call to see, hear, and contribute to meetings, brainstorming sessions, and impromptu huddle sessions equally. Meeting participants can also quickly connect their laptops via USB-C for power, device control and instant content sharing.

In addition to the same TrueVoice audio experience as Desk 27 for crystal-clear sound, Board 65 also has an onboard digital PTZ camera that provides a wide field of view to auto-frame participants using Google Workspace's continuous framing technology, support for voice-activated controls with "Hey Google," and native integration with the Google Jamboard app for immersive interactivity and whiteboarding from the display and from remote participants.

The Series One Desk 27 and Board 65 by Avocor feature a sleek design that is intuitive and easy to use, including an optically bonded screen. Both devices are tilt-optimized for a natural writing angle, with anti-fingerprint glass to offer an acutely sensitive writing experience, using fingers, palms or the included passive stylus for immersive whiteboarding where everyone can easily see and contribute.

Both Google Meet Series One Desk 27 from Avocor (MSRP $1,999 USD) and Google Meet Series One Board 65 from Avocor (expected MSRP $6,999 USD) are now available for customer pre-order at avocor.com/google. General availability is expected in late Q4 2021 for Desk 27 and Q1 2022 for Board 65. Both will be sold exclusively by Avocor through the Google Workspace global network of authorized resellers.