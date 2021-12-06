Avocor Launches E Series Interactive Displays

Avocor is launching its new E Series interactive displays.

Available in four sizes, ranging from 55- to 86 inches, the E Series features optically bonded glass in a 4K IR interactive display format. This impressive combination delivers a smooth, leading-edge touch technology display solution of exceptional value, which is ideal for all sizes of office, classroom, meeting room and huddle space application.

Designed to create a more equitable meeting and collaboration experience, all models in the E Series feature Avocor's UiQ touch-enabled interface for remote control-free use. This superior glass display technology facilitates a smooth, extremely accurate, low-latency writing experience through instant writing object recognition. This allows any user to quickly and easily switch between using a pen or finger to create a fluid, collaborative real-time environment for users. A zero parallax optically bonded glass surface with anti-glare and anti-fingerprint coating ensures a crisp image with smooth, pixel-perfect inking.

Ideal for BYOD, there is a wide range of connectivity options, including enhanced HDMI-out that supports 4K video @60Hz, front-facing guest HDMI, USB touch and hub connection for easy access to USB drive data with the 55-inch also offering a Type-C connectivity option. In addition, a high-quality, front-facing soundbar module is included, ensuring that the display provides 30W conference room audio delivered crystal-clear audio quality.

The AVE-5530, AVE-6530, AVE-7530 and AVE-8630 are available globally now for $2,699, $3,299, $4,699 and $7,499 respectively, through Avocor's network of authorized dealers.