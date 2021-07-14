Avocor Announces G Series Interactive Displays

The What: Avocor has announced the G series, a new product family of interactive displays designed to streamline workplace collaboration. Available in 65-, 75-, and 85-inch sizes, the G series collaboration displays feature proprietary Avocor UiQ single-button-touch interface and the latest generation of Avocor InGlass Intelligent Touch to give users an intuitive and interactive experience.

The What Else: The G series displays feature a thin-framed design that measures 4.5 inches deep. A USB Type-C port offers single-cable 4K video, audio, USB touch, Ethernet, and power, while three top-edge USB ports provide easy access for guest connections and a camera. High-quality speakers are onboard to provide 40W audio output and far-field, beam-forming microphones with more than 15-foot range ensures everyone in your meeting is heard.

With native 4K resolution, 30-bit color, and 500 nits of brightness, the G series is sized to fit a range of environments and features glass bonded with zero parallax and anti-glare to offer a premium writing experience. Advanced object recognition allows users to switch from a pen, finger, and palm on an ad-hoc basis. The proprietary Avocor UIQ interface features a customizable start screen, remote-free menu, and secure over-the-air firmware updates. Maximizing ROI while minimizing power consumption, the built-in Doppler proximity sensors awaken the display upon detection of movement and trigger power-save mode in its absence.

(Image credit: Avocor)

“As more organizations make plans to bring employees back into the physical office, smart companies are looking to deploy meeting display solutions across their enterprise that work with any UC hardware or software and that give everyone the same meeting experience, whether they are sitting in a meeting room or sitting anywhere around the globe,” said Dana Corey, SVP and GM, Avocor. “With the G series, we deliver a truly stunning solution that offers performance and function purposely built for how the world now meets.”

The Bottom Line: Compatible with any UC software, including Meet, Zoom, Teams, and WebEx, the G series enables meeting attendees to see what’s being presented and see their teammates faces in 4K. The display enables end users to see all annotations and whiteboarding as well as annotate and whiteboard from their personal PC, phone, or tablet.

Avocor G series displays in 65- and 75-inch sizes are available now, while the G series 85-inch display will be available worldwide in February 2022.