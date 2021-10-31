AVIXA Announces 2021 AV Professional Awards

During an awards ceremony at InfoComm 2021 on Thursday, Oct. 28, AVIXA announced the winners of the 2021 AV Professional Awards. These awards recognize outstanding AV professionals for their contributions to the industry.

Members of the pro AV industry nominate individuals for the Adele De Berri Pioneers of AV, CTS Holder of the Year, Educator of the Year, Event Design Professional of the Year, Mackey Baron Distinguished Achievement, Women in AV, and Young AV Professional awards. The Harald Thiel Volunteer of the Year Award is bestowed by AVIXA staff.

“The pro AV industry is full of dedicated, passionate, and talented minds,” said David Labuskes, CTS, CAE, RCDD, CEO of AVIXA. “Each year, AVIXA has the privilege of shining a spotlight on individuals who are making strong impacts on their peers, companies, and the industry as a whole. They are inventors, educators, mentors, and leaders. And now I’m honored to call them AV Professional Award winners.”

Adele De Berri Pioneers of AV Award

Cory Schaeffer (Image credit: AVIXA)

Cory Schaeffer, QSC

Cory Schaeffer co-founded Listen Technologies in 1998 and was instrumental in growing the company into a leading brand of assistive listening systems. She holds two patents for her contributions to the ListenPoint product line, which revolutionized the concept of a “complete audio infrastructure” system for small to mid-sized rooms. Schaeffer served a four-year term on AVIXA’s board of directors and leads the AVIXA Women’s Council Southern California Group.

CTS Holder of the Year Award

Kelly Perkins (Image credit: AVIXA)

Kelly Perkins, Hall Technologies

Kelly Perkins has built her 15-year career on educating and promoting the audiovisual industry. She earned her CTS in 2009 and launched an internal company training program to facilitate and encourage others to earn their certifications. She is also the architect of NSCA’s Ignite program, which connects students and schools to the AV industry.

CTS Holder of the Year Award

Jennifer Goodyer (Image credit: AVIXA)

Jennifer Goodyer, RTSales

Jennifer Goodyer is very active with the AVIXA Women’s Council; founded the South Florida AVIXA Women’s Council Local Group as well as its book club. Goodyear serves on the council’s Global Onboarding Committee, and STEM outreach and marketing subcommittees. Her involvement motivated her to earn her CTS, the first in her company. She then began educating manufacturers on the benefits and spearheaded offering CTS education to their customers and employees.

Educator of the Year Award

Chrissy Sara (Image credit: AVIXA)

Chrissy Sara, Sony Electronics

Chrissy Sara is the first woman to conduct AVIXA’s CTS and CTS-I certification courses, She is a spirited instructor and passionate supporter of the CTS program and those in pursuit of it. A dedicated volunteer, she teaches a CTS study group, providing resources and continuous encouragement.

Event Design Professional of the Year Award

Matt Wellin (Image credit: AVIXA)

Matt Wellin, AV Chicago

Matt Wellin’s AV career has spanned more than two decades. Today, as a project manager at AV Chicago, he led the 2021 Chicago Neighborhood Development Awards, a true hybrid event hosted for 50 local attendees and livestreamed to thousands. In this project, Wellin focused on the clients’ desire to not only expand viewership through streaming technologies but to bring a sense of community by organizing live remote watch parties.

Harald Thiel Volunteer of the Year Award

Kristi Ross-Clausen (Image credit: AVIXA)

Kristi Ross-Clausen, Arrow Audio

After retiring from a career as a K-12 music/theater teacher, Kristi Ross-Clausen joined the AV industry as quality and customer advocate for Arrow AV Group. She serves on AVIXA’s Membership Committee, Live Events Council, Live Events Advisory Committee, CTS Item Writing Committee, and Women’s Council (Wisconsin co-chair), and is chair of the CTS Technical Committee.

Harald Thiel Volunteer of the Year Award

Juan Jose Vila (Image credit: AVIXA)

Juan Jose Vila, Equipson

Juan Jose Vila started collaborating with AVIXA in 2016 and helped introduce the association in Spain. He promoted the advantages of CTS certifications and collaborated in the implementation of the AV Technologist (AVT) Challenge throughout the country. He also regularly presents to students about careers in the AV industry and supports many AVIXA initiatives in Iberia and Latin America.

Mackey Baron Distinguished Achievement Award

Fred Bargetzi (Image credit: AVIXA)

Fred Bargetzi, Crestron Electronics (awarded posthumously)

Fred Bargetzi, a 30-year Crestron veteran, was instrumental in guiding the evolution of the pro AV industry into the world of digital transformation and IoT through his leadership and technology invention. When he started his career at Crestron in 1990, the company produced hard-button panels and monochromatic touch panels. Under Bargetzi’s leadership, the control industry blossomed to its current state of control via many devices including personal devices. Bargetzi’s name is on 22 patents that have defined the pro AV industry’s transformation from analog to digital, such as control via Ethernet (e-Control).

Women in AV Award

Brandy Alvarado-Miranda (Image credit: AVIXA)

Brandy Alvarado-Miranda, BAM Marketing

Brandy Alvarado-Miranda is the chair of the AVIXA Women’s Council and began the council’s local groups. She is passionate about the AV industry and giving women in the industry an equal opportunity at the table. Her inspiration comes from a number of positive mentors she’s had in her career.

Young AV Professional Award

Melissa Baglio (Image credit: AVIXA)

Melissa Baglio, AV Chicago

Melissa Baglio began her career touring on Broadway, becoming a master electrician and leading an all-female team. An advocate for industry standards, she has initiated training programs for staff and freelancers. Baglio is motivated by empowering women, introducing young professionals to opportunities in technology, and helping to make the AV industry inclusive and a better environment for people from all backgrounds.

