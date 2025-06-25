Breaking News—AVI-SPL to be Acquired

26North Partners LP has announced an agreement to acquire a controlling stake in AVI-SPL from Marlin Equity Partners and other selling shareholders. Marlin and select shareholders will retain a minority interest in the company. Financial terms were not disclosed.

AVI-SPL is a trusted partner to the world’s most recognized brands, serving more than 86% of the Fortune 100. The company delivers mission-critical AV, collaboration solutions, and experiential technology that power the modern workplace, with installation, integration, and managed services across North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA), and the Asia-Pacific regions.

The investment reflects 26North’s strategy of backing high-quality, middle-market companies with strong fundamentals and proven leadership. “AVI-SPL exemplifies the kind of business we seek out at 26North—resilient, essential, and built for long-term growth,” said Mark Weinberg, head of private equity at 26North. “It operates in an expanding market, holds a leadership position, and serves a diversified, blue-chip customer base.”

With more than 4,400 employees across over 70 offices worldwide, AVI-SPL has completed over 120,000 projects in more than 100 countries. “We’re thrilled to partner with 26North,” said John Zettel, CEO of AVI-SPL. “Their long-term vision and operational expertise make them an ideal partner as we continue to scale globally and deliver transformative solutions to our customers.”

26North will support AVI-SPL through its Alpha Creation Team (ACT), a catalyst for sustainable value that drives operational excellence and taps into a powerful network of relationships across industries—including sports and entertainment—to spark transformative partnerships and accelerate growth.

Alex Beregovsky, managing director of Marlin, said AVI-SPL’s transformation has been "remarkable" over the past five years. “From merging two industry leaders at the outset and subsequently working closely with the management team to build a market-leading platform organically and with acquisitions, we are proud of what we have been able to accomplish together," he added. "We are enthusiastic to continue our partnership with the team, together with 26North, to support AVI-SPL’s next chapter of growth.”

This marks 26North’s third investment by its Private Equity platform, following its 2024 acquisitions of ArchKey Solutions and Onelife Fitness. It is the strategy’s first transaction in the technology, media, and telecommunications sector. The transaction is expected to close in the third quarter of 2025, subject to customary closing conditions.