Audix Introduces Aimable 'Shortgun' Mini Ceiling Mic

Audix has introduced its newest installed ceiling microphone, the M45 Shortgun miniaturized shotgun condenser ceiling mic. The new M45 mic is able to cover up to 150 square feet of area with remarkable sensitivity and exceptionally audible sound, making it ideal for use in corporate or educational classroom style setups, boardrooms, and conference rooms, as well as larger lecture venues and hospitals.

The M45 is highly versatile and amiable, featuring a low-profile, swivel-and-pivot base for convenient positioning. It is optimized for vocal intelligibility and offers high sensitivity of 98 mV / Pa at 1 kHz, a maximum SPL of >124 dB, an integrated preamp, immunity from RF interference, and easy installation in a 1 1/2-inch hole with no additional tools required.

(Image credit: Audix)

With the M45, mic-level signal and LED control is over an RJ45 connection. An adapter is also included to convert from RJ45 to an 8-conductor pluggable terminal block.



For those using Dante networks, the optional Audix DN4 Enhanced Onramp for

Dante | AES67 is available for purchase, and supports up to four devices and includes LED logic control.

(Image credit: Audix)

M45 FEATURES:



• High sensitivity and low noise

• Easy to install and aim

• Optimized for vocal intelligibility

• Immunity from RF interference



