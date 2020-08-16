Audix Launches Dante | AES67 Integrated Microphone System

The What: Audix’s Dante | AES67 Integrated Microphone System includes a Dante | AES67 interface (two- or four-input), as well as a choice of flush-mount (M70WD) or hanging (M55WD, M3W, M3G) ceiling microphones, or a combination of the two.

The What Else: Either interface (DN4 and DN43) acts as the centerpiece of a microphone system that transmits over Ethernet networks. The interface provides microphone functions including on-off contact closure and LED status indicators for meeting rooms, convention centers, educational facilities, and houses of worship through a single Cat 5/7 cable with RJ45 connections at both interface and microphone. This simple configuration eliminates wiring errors, accelerates installation, and reduces cost. And the gain structures of all Audix RJ45-equipped analog microphones are optimized for their intended placement, providing quality audio at the DSP.

The Bottom Line: The two-input DN43 interface features one port for the Audix M3W or M3G tri-element microphone and one port for Audix RJ45-equipped single-element microphones. The four-input DN4 interface features four ports for Audix RJ45-equipped single-element microphones.