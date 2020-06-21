Audinate Announces New Dante AVIO Adapters

The What: Audinate has announced the addition of two new models to its line of Dante AVIO audio adapters, offering USB-C and Bluetooth connectivity for use with Dante networks.

The What Else: The Dante AVIO USB-C adapter allows devices with USB-C ports to deliver and receive two channels of audio with a Dante audio network. It is a class-compliant USB audio device that requires no additional drivers and works with any application, making it well suited for rapid setup of conference rooms, background music, and more. The Dante AVIO USB-C adapter may be powered by the connected device or via PoE and it works with common USB-C to USB-A adapters. When using PoE, it features power pass-through for mobile devices, enabling smartphones to remain charged while connected to a Dante network.

The Dante AVIO Bluetooth adapter provides wireless connectivity to Dante networks for mobile devices and computers and is well suited for both playback from smartphones to larger sound systems, and for connecting networked speakers and microphones to conferencing software. Once configured, a user may rely upon Bluetooth to switch from local smartphone audio to a complete conferencing system to share what is being said with others.

“With the addition of those two models of Dante AVIO, we’re continuing to expand the availability of cost-effective ways to utilize non-networked equipment,” said Joshua Rush, SVP of marketing and product management at Audinate. “Both of our new models bring unheralded connectivity to mobile devices by embracing popular USB-C and Bluetooth technologies.”

The Bottom Line: The Dante AVIO family of adapters allow for the use of non-networked audio equipment on a Dante audio network. Dante AVIO is available in one- or two-channel analog input or output configurations as well as AES3/EBU, USB, and now Bluetooth versions.

The Dante AVIO USB-C and the Dante AVIO Bluetooth adapters will be available from authorized resellers in Q3 of 2020.