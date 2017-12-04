Audinate Announces Global Reseller Channel for Dante Domain Manager

- Audinate has announced today its initial roster of more than 20 resellers for Dante Domain Manager, a network management solution that brings enterprise-grade system administration to the AV world.
- Dante Domain Manager is designed to make audio networking more secure, more scalable, and more manageable. It enables the creation of Dante domains to group and organize audio devices, permission-driven user accounts, cross-subnet routing of audio, and has administrative features to monitor user actions and system status in key areas. It is offered as a software license and will be available for purchase through authorized resellers worldwide.
- Audinate’s reseller channel is being developed to promote, sell, and support the Dante Domain Manager solution to end users as it becomes commercially released. The list of resellers authorized to sell Dante Domain Manager includes Alpha Video, Audiologic, Bright Sales & Installation, Central Engineering, Communications Engineering Inc., Conference Technologies Inc., Dale Pro Audio, Encompass A/V, Esco Communications Inc., HB Communications, KMH AV Integration, Lift AV LLC, Pilote Films, Pro Sound & Video, Qvest Media Gmbh, RH Consulting, Rutledge AV, Sensory Technologies, The Solution LLC, Summit Integrated Systems, stagetec systems, Unified AV Systems, Washington Professional Systems, and Whitlock.
- Dante Domain Manager provides a higher level of security against unwanted changes through the creation of user roles and permissions. By allowing for robust monitoring and alerting, it notifies integrators about potential issues early and provides them with detailed diagnostic information. In addition, the scalability that Dante Domain Manager provides allows system designers and integrators the flexibility to build Dante networks to the exact specifications of the customer, regardless of the constraints of the physical network infrastructure.
- “As Dante has increased in popularity, the ability to provide the security and management features of Dante Domain Manager is a natural next step,” said Matt McNeil, chief design officer at Conference Technologies. “We are excited to be one of the early resellers for Dante Domain Manager as it provides the peace of mind to know that systems are secure from unwanted changes, and gives our customers the ability to manage their audio networks the same way they manage the rest of their IT equipment.”
- Dante Domain Manager is expected to be commercially available in Q1 2018.