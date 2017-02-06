Almo Professional A/V Announces 2017 Promotions

Almo Professional A/V announced multiple 2017 promotions to meet the increased sales, service, support and technical needs of its expanding partner base. The newly created positions, which cover business development, purchasing, new markets and sales in all regions, also make room for the additional hiring expected this year.



“We’ve continued to surpass our business goals, growing an average of 25 percent every year since our division formed almost eight years ago," said Sam Taylor, executive vice president and COO for Almo Professional A/V. "Almo Professional A/V increased revenue 70 percent alone following our acquisition with IAVI last May. These talented employees have demonstrated outstanding performance and leadership by making significant contributions that have helped propel our business forward and create success for our partners.”

The following Almo Professional A/V promotions are effective immediately:

· John Riley, Senior Vice President of Channel Sales, CTS, DSCE, ISF-C. Stationed in New York, John oversees Almo Pro A/V’s entire U.S. inside and outside channel sales team. An entrepreneurial executive with diverse business, sales, marketing and merchandising experience, John has been with Almo Pro A/V since 2009. Before Almo, John worked in multiple sales roles at Electrograph.

· Stephen McKay, Senior Vice President of Special Markets. Stephen leads all activities for five unique markets, which include hospitality, new business, direct market retailers, global sales and representative firms. He is responsible for the day-to-day operations for these groups, including budgets, relationships and business growth. Before Almo, Stephen was Senior Vice President of Sales at IAVI.

· Rob Ziv, Director of Business Development, CTS-D, DSCE, ISF-C. Based in Baltimore, Rob is responsible for coordinating the strategic planning, sales and marketing efforts between Almo and its vendor partners. He manages a team of specialized Business Development Managers, mentors top sales people in growing strategic markets, develops and delivers technical training and multimedia content, and is a systems designer for professional audio, video, event production, broadcasting and teleconferencing. Rob has been with Almo Professional A/V since 2012 and has more than 25 years of sales/management experience in the Pro AV and recording industries.

· Bill Woodard, Director of Purchasing. Bill leads a group of buyers responsible for all Almo Pro A/V vendors and inventory management. He also oversees a group of specialists that manage project registrations for resellers and Almo sales representatives. Bill has more than a decade of experience in the Professional AV industry, having held purchasing positions at IAVI and DBL Distributing.

· Fred Rogers, Senior Director of Sales, Southeast and Mid-Atlantic, CTS, DSCE. Located in Orlando, FL, Fred leads the sales teams focusing on the Southeast and Mid-Atlantic regions. Prior to his current position, Fred was a Mid-Atlantic sales manager for Almo and Electrograph.

· James Calandrillo, Director of Sales, Northeast, CTS, DSCE. James is in charge of the Northeast inside and outside sales teams and has been with Almo since 2009. Before Almo, James held sales and channel manager positions at Electrograph and CA Technologies.

· Cory Allen, Director of Sales, Midwest, CTS, CPM, DSCE. Based in Ohio, Cory directs the inside and outside Midwest sales teams. Before Almo, Cory held successful channel and technical sales positions at C2G.