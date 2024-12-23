Alfatron Electronics Announces the VMix41 and VMix-Mini Video Switchers

The new Alfatron Electronics VMix41 and VMix-Mini video switchers designed to select between multiple incoming video signals from various sources (camera, PowerPoint feed, etc.) and direct one of those signals to a monitor/screen. The new Alfatron VMix41 is a multifunctional, quad HDMI video switcher with four HDMI input ports housed in a tabletop form factor. The switcher is outfitted with a 5.5-inch FHD (Full High Definition) color LCD display to ensure excellent visual feedback while operating the unit.

For managing the various video signals, the VMix41 offers a comprehensive feature set. This includes a variety of built-in video transition effects, Picture in Picture/Pop-Out, plus logo overlay and keying functionality with quick access buttons—all supported and accelerated by FPGA (Field Programmable Gate Array) technology.

The new VMix41 includes dedicated Quick Access Camera Select and Preset recall buttons to ensure intuitive operation throughout the session. Further, the switcher offers advanced PTZ Camera control with dedicated parameter control buttons and a joystick to easily manage pan, tilt, and zoom operations. Additionally, the VMix41 supports UVC (USB Video Class) streaming, multi network streaming, and local video recording.

Designed for easy transport, the new Alfatron VMix-Mini offers a rich feature set that is conveniently housed in an easy-to-carry form factor. Similar to its larger sibling, the VMix-Mini is a quad HDMI video switcher with four HDMI input ports. The unit also has a vivid 5-inch-wide gamut FHD (Full High Definition) color LCD display to assist with managing one’s various operations. The VMix-Mini is outfitted with T-bar switching for control of more than thirty effects—providing smooth, easy operation for achieving world-class visuals. The system includes built-in transition effects, layering, PIP/POP, and keying functionality. The new VMix-Mini also includes a five-way rocker switch for PTZ camera control.