Utelogy to Highlight New Technology and Platform Innovations at ISE 2022

Utelogy Corporation, a visionary provider of management, monitoring, and analytics software for the connected workspace, is returning to the ISE Show in 2022 with a full exhibit planned to highlight its new product innovations and explosive company growth.

Utelogy is coming off consecutive years of significant increases in YoY revenues and bookings of more than 270% as its international expansion continues. During that time, Utelogy has published a number of significant product releases that will be featured at ISE, including High Availability, U-Manage Analytic Tiles, Microsoft Teams Integration, and enhanced cybersecurity measures.

The company will also highlight its Utelligence program for industry standards around security and agnosticity, as well as the “Utelogy beyond the conference room” initiative. This program is designed to integrate its platform with other elements of the workplace such as booking systems for deeper analytics, IoT, and BYOD to support the ever-growing hybrid workforce.

“Utelogy is responding to the needs of an increasingly connected and technology-reliant global workspace by delivering cost-saving solutions that elevate user experiences through insights and analytics,” said Kevin Morrison, Utelogy CEO. “We are also continually growing our global partner network to meet the evolving demands of our enterprise customers.”

Morrison added, “Our vision has always been to provide a toolset that delivers actionable intelligence on how businesses use their technology, how it performs, and how the workplace is utilized. This data can then be used to make better and more informed decisions.

In 2022, Utelogy will add new features to its platform so customers can take an even deeper dive into how they visualize and use their data. “Focusing on the voice of the customer has given us the ability to grow Utelogy more than 270% from 2020 to 2021,” said Morrison. “This falls in line with the recent AV Service Management trends report by *Futuresource that predicts a 400% growth rate in the next four years.”

Changes, Challenges, Opportunities

Remote and hybrid workspaces are becoming the rule rather than the exception. Enterprises are transforming their pre-pandemic office spaces into sophisticated collaborative spaces with enhanced videoconferencing, teamwork areas, dedicated meeting spaces, and large event spaces. The management of these new rooms and systems is shifting from AV-based to IT-focused, with an emphasis on networked systems offering performance, quality, affordability, and easy collaboration. The employee experience should be first-class regardless of whether they are working in an office or from home.

“Organizations are looking for the right toolset of technology and services,” said Jonathan Mangnall, Managing Director, EMEA, for Utelogy. “The Utelogy platform turns the support model from reactive to proactive, resonating with companies that are more geographically dispersed than ever and focused on the employee experience.”

Utelogy is seeing a shift from a traditional product “break/fix” approach to an “intelligent and automated” methodology that takes into account the Total Experience (TX). Managed services models are starting to offer comprehensive solutions combining AV devices, software, and exceptional proactive customer support. These changes occurring in the global workspace require support organizations to adapt their logistical operations as well as their business mindset, presenting challenges but also significant growth opportunities.

Scalable & Agnostic for Growth

Utelogy is well-equipped to support customers regardless of country or region. Significant areas of growth range from its home base in the United States to key international markets across Europe, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia Pacific. The company enhances its global customer support through a worldwide network of more than 40 regional partners and solutions providers with specific expertise in IT-centric system deployments and management.

Utelogy’s ability to scale, regardless of requirements or budget, makes it the ideal platform for organizations of any size. The Utelogy platform is based on an open architecture that is hardware- and software-agnostic, allowing for greater compatibility and integration between AV/UC devices from many manufacturers. In 2021, Utelogy widely expanded its integration with the latest technologies from current partners and vendors such as Logitech, Poly Barco, Lightware Visual Engineering, Yealink, Microsoft, Mersive Technologies, Jabra, Cisco and many others.

