ISE 2026: Innovation Park Set to Return to Put Startups in the Spotlight

Flashback to 2025. Integrated Systems Europe (ISE) introduced Innovation Park at ISE 2025, a dynamic business hub aimed at showcasing startup ventures and presenting exciting new ideas. This coming February, after a successful debut, Innovation Park is set to return at ISE 2026—even larger than 2025, giving 144 startups and innovators the opportunity to pitch, shine and grow.

Centrally located in Congress Square, Innovation Park featured 80 promotional pods for startups to present their ideas, offering a way for new businesses to establish a presence at ISE. Following an application process, selected startups were chosen based on their adherence to relevant criteria for attendance at ISE.

For many startups, Innovation Park served as a crucial catalyst for future business growth by providing direct access to investors, partners, and industry experts. In addition to the promotional pods, Innovation Park featured a dedicated Pitching Stage, a Matchmaking Area, and on the first day, an exclusive Investor Forum. This dynamic setting offered a unique opportunity for startups to present their solutions, secure funding opportunities, and build long-term relationships with a high-calibre audience.

"Innovation Park was created to support emerging talents in the AV community," said Mike Blackman, managing director of Integrated Systems Events. "The enthusiasm on the floor and the quality of the partnerships demonstrated this platform's importance in shaping our industry's future. The diverse solutions, from acoustic simulation and spatial audio to digital signage and intuitive UI tools, addressed real-world problems effectively. The market response showed readiness to embrace these next-generation AV pioneers."

What They Said: Sound Startup Success in 2025

Treble Technologies, developer of next-generation acoustic simulation and spatial audio software from Iceland, used its presence at Innovation Park to demonstrate the power of its advanced sound modelling tools. The company’s solutions enable engineers and designers to simulate and analyze how sound behaves in any environment with exceptional precision. "Innovation Park was a fantastic opportunity for Treble Technologies to showcase our groundbreaking advancements in acoustic simulation and spatial audio. One of our standout moments was participating in the Investor Forum panel, where we shared insights on navigating growth—from initial concept to acquisition—highlighting the pivotal challenges and strategic decisions that have shaped our success.” said Guillaume Demerliac, Senior Marketing Specialist with Treble Technologies.

Similarly, AVGator's (a Crestron Service Provider) CEO, Vadim Chekirka, underscored the event's key role in shaping AV technology's future. "ISE 2025 was a fantastic opportunity to connect with forward-thinking professionals who are shaping the future of AV technology. We were excited to see the strong demand for efficient UI development tools and the growing interest from manufacturers in providing software solutions alongside their hardware. Partnerships like these open new doors for innovation, ultimately making customers’ lives easier and more productive.”

Digital Signal AV, also based in the United States and a global provider of high-performance visual solutions, set clear KPIs and focused on achieving these, with Daniel LeCour reflecting, "We had two main goals for ISE 2025: show our innovative products to increase awareness and meet potential clients and partners from around the world. Innovation Park has proven to be a great way for small start-up companies like Digital Signal AV to achieve both.”

Get Yourself Connected

Gaëlle Dubois from Losonnante in France—which offers a unique, multisensory sound experience through bone conduction technology—commented on expanding his professional network and securing quality leads, noting, "ISE marked a significant step for Losonnante. Over the four days, we had the opportunity to meet with producers, integrators, and distributors to discuss potential new applications for our bone conduction sound device and to develop strategic partnerships.”

Igor Murphy from Hive Streaming, shared his experience. “During ISE, we connected with 21 partners, 12-plus clients and prospects from eight different countries, making it an incredibly valuable event for us. It was by far our most successful trade fair.” Sweden-based Hive Streaming equips organizations to deliver seamless, high-impact live video events by ensuring stable video infrastructure, maximizing video experiences and providing insights that drive strategic impact.

Award-Winning Innovations

Innovation Park also provided an opportunity for startups to receive recognition as part of award schemes available to exhibitors at ISE. Several were celebrated with industry awards, including Best of Show product awards.

Eamon Drew from Turtle AV lauded the event's impact, remarking, "Innovation Park provided an exceptional opportunity to connect with customers globally. Our presence led to new distributors and systems integrators. A very big highlight for us was winning three Best in Show awards for our new products. ISE was a much bigger success for Turtle AV than we could ever have expected.” Turtle AV from Australia develops products for the AV market and is specialized in AV over IP using formats such as Dante AV-A, Dante Audio, H.265/HEVC, and more.