Utelogy, IR Set Strategic Partnership

Utelogy, provider of UC, AV and device management, monitoring and analytics, is entering into a strategic partnership with IR, a global performance management and analytics provider for critical communication and collaboration, IT infrastructure and payments ecosystems. Headquartered in Sydney Australia, IR works with hundreds of the world's largest organizations providing them with world-class insights, monitoring and support.

The Utelogy and IR partnership plays a key role in helping organizations deliver a superior communication and collaborative experience by offering innovative solutions for the management & monitoring of video and collaboration systems in the modern workplace (meeting rooms, board rooms, meeting booths, etc.).

"This strategic partnership benefits IR and Utelogy customers in several ways," said Utelogy CEO Kevin Morrison. "Utelogy's expertise in remote management and monitoring of AV/UC and IoT devices in the modern workplace complements IR's expertise in experience management for UC and collaboration ecosystems. This enables the combined solution to offer improved meeting analytics and provide greater insights into device usage and room uptime as well as increasing the customers' ROI by providing cost savings with automated room readiness testing and self-healing functionality."

Remote management and monitoring of these spaces expand IR Collaborate's existing voice, video and collaboration monitoring and management capabilities that helps organizations deliver seamless experiences for their technology users and adds significant value to a number of different stakeholders.

"New hybrid ways of working require flexible, dependable collaboration solutions," said IR CEO John Ruthven "This relationship between Utelogy and IR allows us to extend our expertise and deliver great collaboration experiences in the conference room, board room, and all types of collaboration spaces. Working together, we are able to provide innovative solutions that keep people connected from wherever they are, through a robust, multi-vendor experience management solution."