Just Add Power Scales to the Future at CEDIA

Just Add Power will continue to build a platform that is unconstrained from traditional matrix, format, and switching complexities at CEDIA 2018, At the show, J+P will demonstrate its new 3G Ultra HD over IP Series Daisy Chain Receiver and launch Just OS, its family of firmware and app-based solutions for control and management of video distribution on any network. Just OS will feature the company's latest firmware update, Every Switch Supported (ESS), which provides switching capability to make integration even easier., according to the company

The company is also hosting two trainings during the show, and a special CEDIA celebration on Sept. 7 at 7 p.m. at House of Blues San Diego.

"Every year, as video sources and display locations increase, video distribution becomes more complex and expensive using traditional matrix and custom cable options," said Taft Stricklin, sales team manager, J+P. "Just Add Power is committed to making the distribution chain simpler by utilizing the power of the network. What we're doing at CEDIA this year will allow integrators to build an unconstrained video distribution system easily in up to 4K quality for every application and budget."

Just Add Power Daisy Chain PoE Receiver

At the show, J+P will display the new VBS-HDIP-3G 509POE Daisy Chain Power-over-Ethernet (PoE) receiver—the latest in the company's 3G Series. It distributes Ultra HD and 4K video over a single Cat-5e cable without the need for fiber. With the onboard pass-through network port, any PoE device can be connected—a network soundbar, IPTV control, or a single display location can be expanded into a video wall. The receiver also easily expands the number of PoE devices that can be added to the system by connecting a PoE switch to the port.

J+P will also demonstrate its new Just OS family of firmware, built from the ground up with the Representational State Transfer (REST) application programming interface (API), which is widely used in IoT application development. The REST API was chosen for its ability to scale installations almost infinitely, and since it is based around network and web services, it makes integration even easier. With this launch, it enables J+P's ESS capabilities, which were developed to allow integrators to build any size 4K matrix on an existing network without having to change switches. It also brings together J+P's Switch Please and Plug-Play-Present solutions under one umbrella.

Attendees will also have the opportunity to attend two manufacturer product training sessions at the show to learn more about J+P's solutions. In each session J+P will walk attendees through the product history and best practices for designing, managing, and scaling video distribution for residential installations of any size. Session 1 will be held Wednesday, Sept. 5, 2-3:30 p.m. in Room 1B, and Session 2 will be held Thursday, Sept. 6, 2-3:30 p.m. in Room 8.

Each day during CEDIA 2018, J+P will give away one of three Brian May BMG Special Guitars in booth 5344. To win, entrants must visit the booth to enter and be present during the daily 3 p.m. drawing. For each guitar given away, Guitars for Vets (G4V) will donate an acoustic guitar and a year’s worth of lessons to a veteran of the U.S. Armed Services.

Finally, to celebrate CEDIA for the second year in a row, J+P will roll out the red carpet with an invitation to party with Queen Nation, the world’s premiere Queen cover band, Sept. 7 at the House of Blues San Diego, with doors opening at 7 p.m. The party is co-sponsored by Peerless-AV and Luxul, and attendees can get tickets by stopping by J+Ps booth 5344.