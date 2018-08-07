Atlona Unveils Opus Series of 4K HDR Matrix Switchers

Atlona AT-OPUS-810M

The What: Atlona is set to debut Opus, a series of three HDMI-to-HDBaseT matrix switchers and one receiver for high performance 4K HDR signal distribution and extension. Opus is engineered with a comprehensive range of control system integration and audio matrixing features. The Opus Series includes the AT-OPUS-46M (4x6); AT-OPUS-68M (6x8); and AT-OPUS-810M (8x10) matrix switchers, all of which feature HDBaseT outputs for transmission of HDMI, Ethernet pass through, bidirectional IR, and RS-232 control signals up to 330 feet.

Atlona AT-OPUS-RX

The What Else: A companion Atlona receiver, the AT-OPUS-RX, is purpose-built for the Opus matrix switchers. The receiver is remotely powered over Ethernet (PoE), and interfaces IR, RS-232 and Ethernet control for displays while also allowing IR control transmission back to a source device. The dedicated Opus receiver is compatible with all video resolutions, audio formats and color space formats supported in the HDMI 2.0b specification with the added ability to pass metadata for HDR streaming content.

“With many new High Dynamic Range televisions on the market, integrators are facing customer demands for AV systems that support these formats, or for their current systems to be upgraded to HDR capability,” said Joshua Castro, product manager, Atlona. “The Opus Series is the next stage in the evolution of our HDMI-to-HDBaseT matrix switcher product line for integrators looking to take on the challenge of building a video distribution system to accommodate 4K/UHD video at a 60 Hz frame rate with 4:4:4 chroma sampling.”

To optimize multi-zone AV capabilities, all Opus receivers are also compatible with Atlona’s AT-JUNO-451-HDBT switcher, and the Velocity control platform, an IP- and cloud-enabled solution for transitioning control applications to the network.

The Bottom Line: Opus switchers are ideal for whole-house residential AV distribution, as well as light commercial, education and corporate projects that require compatibility with new and emerging devices for 4K presentations. Atlona will showcase Opus at CEDIA in Booth 3015.