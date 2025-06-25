CEDIA Expo/Commercial Integrator Expo: Witness the Resi/Commercial Convergence

CEDIA Expo/Commercial Integrator Expo (CIX) , which takes place in Denver from Sept. 3-6, brings together systems integrators, tech managers, designers, and architects serving the residential, commercial, and resimercial markets. T expo is a chance to see the brands and products they’ll use on their next projects, gain the business and technology insights to guide their strategies and meet like-minded peers navigating the same business issues in their careers.

“The demands of business can pull systems integrators and designers in many directions at once,” explained Jason McGraw, group VP of Emerald Expositions, the owner and organizer of CEDIA Expo/CIX. “Projects, planning, and business development are the core functions of integrators and designers, so having one show where they can see everything and meet everyone is an efficient use of their time. This is why we originally co-located the CEDIA Expo/Commercial Integrator Expo, and this year, we are taking it a step further with a fully combined event featuring cohesive branding, a central website and social media platforms, and a shared registration process. We’re already receiving a lot of positive feedback about the event.”

According to McGraw, more than 50% of CEDIA Expo/CIX attendees have projects in commercial domains. Couple that statistic with the emergence of the resimercial category, and the motivation crystallizes compellingly for one comprehensive showcase event.

“Systems integration is becoming more converged by the month,” McGraw added. “The exhibits, education, keynotes, and panels are market-informed to reflect this convergence and provide attendees with exceptionally efficient use of time.”

“The CEDIA Expo/CIX Show continues to be the heartbeat of innovation in our industry," Shawn Hansson, CEO and founder, Logic Integration, said. "It’s where technology meets real-world application, and where leaders, integrators, and visionaries come together to shape what’s next. Every year, I leave inspired—and ready to raise the bar.”

Michelle Ferlauto, chief operating officer, SoundVision, said that attending CEDIA Expo/CIX is a business accelerant for integrators and designers operating in the residential, commercial, and resimercial markets. “Successful businesses run on ideas and insights, and that’s exactly what designers and integrators get from CEDIA Expo/CIX. Everyone gets substantive value from attending the sessions, listening to the keynotes and panels, seeing the exhibits, and spending time with peers. It’s the one must-attend show on our calendar.”