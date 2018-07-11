Severtson Ships New Motorized Electric Floor Projection Screen

The What: Severtson Screens has begun shipping its new Motorized Electric Floor Projection Screens. The custom line comes available in a choice of four of Severtson’s signature projection surfaces and seven sizes (92-inch to 150-inch diagonal) or additional custom options up to 180 inches diagonal.

The What Else: The line is available in coated or acoustic materials in a 16:9 aspect ratio. Designed for permanent in-floor installation, it features the company's Tab-Tensioning System to keep the projection surface flat. It is available in a choice of materials: Bright White Acoustically Transparent [BWAT] (1.14 gain); Cinema White (1.3 gain); Cinema Grey (1.0 gain); and SéVision 3D GX (1.4-3.2 gain), Severtson's water-based optical coating recommended for passive 3D projection.

(Image credit: Severtson Screens)

“Our custom Electric Floor Screens are a collection of premium retractable projection screens that can be installed beneath the floor for a seamless look that extend upward, making them an excellent solution for any multiuse home theater, house of worship, sports bar, conference room, or just about any other venue,” said Toby Severtson, president and CEO of Severtson Corp. “Ideal for any room needing a modern, high-performance retractable projection screen, our line is a beautifully designed, yet highly durable masterpiece offering a clean and sharp appearance.”

“These electric floor screens are the pinnacle of quality that Severtson has been known for during the past three decades,” added Aaron White, home theater and pro AV sales lead at Severtson Corp. “The screen hides perfectly in the floor when not in use, and extends and retracts quickly and quietly. The durable mechanism and tab-tensioning ensure the screen is perfectly flat for maximum viewing performance.”

The Bottom Line: Each screen is manufactured to the same standards as Severtson's large cinema screens utilized in theaters worldwide and is custom made to meet exacting standards and individualized needs. Customers can choose from Severtson's many perfectly tensioned screen materials, with optical coatings for maximum viewing performance.