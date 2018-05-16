Middle Atlantic Expands DC Power Distribution Portfolio

The What: Middle Atlantic Products has expanded its DC Power Distribution Series for commercial and residential AV.

The What Else: The 200W and 300W units provide high current capacity to outputs for up to 24 devices—maximizing the same voltage in a single unit, 5V, 12V, or 24V, or splitting between 12/24V. The multi-mount design can be installed in an available 1RU space or at the back or side of the rack for zero-U mounting, providing increased installation flexibility. A supported input voltage range of 100-240VAC, 50/60Hz additionally provides design flexibility for international applications.

"DC Power Distribution was the first solution of its kind to help integrators reliably solve the installation challenges posed by powering small devices," said Scott Lowder, director of product management for power at Middle Atlantic. "These new additions to the line solve the challenges our customers encounter when systems employ a high density of DC powered components with similar voltages. In direct response to integrator input, these latest DC Power Distribution products provide industry-leading power—up to 300 watts to power as many as 24 devices—in flexible, easy-to-install form factors to suit any application. This expanded offering allows designers and integrators to optimize any system by improving the reliability, performance, and organization of small devices."

The Bottom Line: Now featuring higher power capacity and availability for both North American and European installations, the portfolio's new 200W and 300W models deliver the same features as the 45W DC compact and 125W DC 1RU systems, eliminating the clutter caused by a growing number of DC transformers ("wall warts") within AV installations. These solutions provide reliable multi-level protection on both AC input and DC outputs with individual redundancy built in to ensure maximum reliability.

The new DC Power Distribution models will be on display at InfoComm 2018 at Legrand's booth C3683.