Vanco Hires Randy Blanchard as Director of Audio Products

Vanco International has hired a new director of audio products, Randy Blanchard, to oversee its Pulse Audio and Beale Street Audio brands.

Randy Blanchard

In his role, Blanchard will handle overall audio brand strategic planning for Vanco. His responsibilities include: strategy development, monitoring and reporting on performance; communicating brand strategies to internal and external stakeholders; and managing support of audio in other Vanco lines of business. He will also he tasked with elevating Beale Street and Pulse Audio’s presence in the market, leveraging his industry relationships and expertise to reach new audiences and create new business opportunities.

“We’re excited to bring Randy and his expertise to our fast-growing speaker and audio brands, as we see them as a point of extensive growth for Vanco,” said Mark Corbin, president, Vanco. “His role is important as we look to expand our audio and speaker business and develop relationships in new segments of the market. We’re thrilled to have him on board.”

Formerly, Blanchard served as business development manager for residential AV at ADI and vice president at Pecar Electronics. He is an active participant in the AV and CE industries: he is a founding member of Home Entertainment Source (HES) and a CEDIA registered outreach instructor.

The hire of Blanchard marks the fifth senior-level promotion or hire announced in 2018, signaling the continued growth and expansion of Vanco in the residential and commercial AV markets.