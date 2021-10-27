The Day Before InfoComm21 Show Opened, #AVTweeps Reunion Excitement was Palpable – Did You Miss It?

Did you miss seeing your #AVtweeps the day before InfoComm 2021? Here are some highlights from Twitter.

While the show floor and attendance of InfoComm 2021 in Orlando might be smaller due to the ongoing pandemic, the level of excitement the day before the exhibits opened had to be ten times greater than ever before.

It has been nearly 30 months since the last en masse gathering of AV industry #AVtweeps. The two-dimensional Zoom meetings and virtual happy hours have finally given way to in-person fist-bumps, hugs, and the clinking of real glasses in celebration of the reunion.

AVIXA mandated that everyone show proof of vaccination or a negative COVID test to keep everyone as safe as possible. But much like the safe pods of friends and family at home, the assurance led to many removing masks outside the convention center to further the personal connection.

As we walked through the show floor as exhibitors set up booths or attended sessions or an event such as Almo’s 75th celebration, the emotion of seeing industry friends was as strong as reuniting with old college roommates.

Highlights from Tweets posted on the day before the show floor opened.

(Left to right) AtlasIED’s vice president of Marketing & Corporate Communications, Gina Sansivero, is among the uber-excited. Kelly Perkins, CTS, is showing off her badge as the new marketing manager for Hall Technologies. James King, audio visual specialist at Stockton University, meets up with industry icon and InfoComm instructor Paul Zielie. AV Nation founder, Tim Albright, trying to master the art of the #AVSelfie during a panel session.

At InfoComm 2021, AV Technology’s content director, Cindy Davis, meets up with Joe Way, PhD, CTS, director of Learning Environments Information Technology Services at the University of Southern California, and chair of HETMA.

AVIXA’s senior director of marketing, Barbara Blaskowsky, sporting #10 of 30-plus shoes shipped to the show via a crate. This is what move-in day looks like.

During Almo’s 75th anniversary celebration, AVIXA’s CEO, Dave Labuskes, was presented with a generous donation for the Michael Fergauwen Fund Scholarship.

(Left to right) James King, audio visual specialist at Stockton University, finally got to meet industry expert, Steve Greenblatt , CTS, president, and founder of Control Concepts, in person. Paul Hickey, director of sales and marketing at TouchView Interactive, celebrates working with his daughter at the show. Renkus-Heinz booth is getting ready for opening day. Veteran AV industry writer Dan Ferrisi attends #AVraoke night.

(Left to right) Higher eds are in the house. In his exuberance, Joe Way, Ph.D., CTS, director of Learning Environments Information Technology Services at the University of Southern California, and chair of HETMA showcases his Tik Tok dancing talent (you be the judge). Brought together by HETMA, the higher ed family enjoyed their reunion. Tim Van Woeart, senior project supervisor at Rutgers University and executive board member of HETMA, doesn’t let the rain stop his migration to InfoComm 2021.

IHSE team takes a moment out of set up for a photo op and proudly displays its recent Installation Product Award 2021 from SCN magazine.