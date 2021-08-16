AtlasIED Joins PSNI as Worldwide Preferred Vendor Partner

AtlasIED is now a global preferred vendor partner (PVP) for the PSNI Global Alliance.

As a global PVP, AtlasIED joins PSNI’s wide-ranging portfolio of pro AV technology across the world.

“We are proud to welcome AtlasIED to our lineup of Global Preferred Vendor Partners," said Tom Roberts, PSNI's director of vendor programs. "With over eight decades of experience, they are a brand that reaches a broad variety of markets. With a strong product range of over 2,00 products and an excellent support network, they are a fantastic addition to the Alliance, and we look forward to great things together.”

"PSNI Is widely regarded as a premier global alliance within the audiovisual Industry," said Michael Peveler, vice president of sales at AtlasIED. "As a preferred vendor partner, we're looking forward to adding value and resources to support the success of an already strong group of global Integrators."