10 Things You Don't Know About Me: Gina Sansivero

In this week's 10 Things You Don't Know About Me, we get to know Gina Sansivero of AtlasIED. Gina can be found on Twitter at @GinaSans.

1. I have a twin sister (we're fraternal) named Michelle.

2. I hate shopping for clothes, but I love shoes and shoe shopping.

3. I have a significant addiction to broccoli rabe.

4. My son Christopher is my world.

5. Reading fiction is my escape from reality.

Image 1 of 4 Gina is an avid Mets fan. Here, she's touring CitiField during the August 2019 AV/IT Summit. Image 2 of 4 Gina's 19-year-old son Christopher is her world. Image 3 of 4 One of Gina's favorite labors of love is making sauce annually with her family. Image 4 of 4 Gina cherishes relationships—especially the bond she has with her dog, Rocco.

6. I hate running out of kitchen staples. My pantry and freezer have to be full—if they're not, I have anxiety.

7. My garden, my family, and my relationships are all labors of love. Nothing worthwhile is easy, right?

8. I love the smell of snow, but hate cold weather.

9. I wish myself happy birthday (in my head) when I randomly happen to look at the clock and it says 6:12 (my birthday is June 12).

10. I am a die-hard New York Mets fan.

To learn more about Gina's work life, check out this Exec Q&A: https://www.avnetwork.com/features/reintroducing-atlasied