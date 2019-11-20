10 Things You Don't Know About Me: Gina Sansivero

In this week's 10 Things You Don't Know About Me, we get to know Gina Sansivero of AtlasIED. Gina can be found on Twitter at @GinaSans.
1. I have a twin sister (we're fraternal) named Michelle.
2. I hate shopping for clothes, but I love shoes and shoe shopping.
3. I have a significant addiction to broccoli rabe.
4. My son Christopher is my world.
5. Reading fiction is my escape from reality.
Gina is an avid Mets fan. Here, she's touring CitiField during the August 2019 AV/IT Summit.
Gina's 19-year-old son Christopher is her world.
One of Gina's favorite labors of love is making sauce annually with her family.
Gina cherishes relationships—especially the bond she has with her dog, Rocco.
6. I hate running out of kitchen staples. My pantry and freezer have to be full—if they're not, I have anxiety.
7. My garden, my family, and my relationships are all labors of love. Nothing worthwhile is easy, right?
8. I love the smell of snow, but hate cold weather.
9. I wish myself happy birthday (in my head) when I randomly happen to look at the clock and it says 6:12 (my birthday is June 12).
10. I am a die-hard New York Mets fan.
