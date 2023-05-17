Register Today! Reimagining the Workplace: Collaboration to Displays - Webcast

Register Now! Reimagining the Workplace: Collaboration to Displays - Webcast, Wednesday, May 24, at 2:00 p.m. ET (opens in new tab)

An architect from HOK who has designed more than 900,000 square feet of innovative, agile space that encourages collaboration and inspires productivity joins us as our guest speaker as we explore the new-era workplace.

Are the open plan and the huddle room a thing of the past? We call BS on some of the knee-jerk reactions being discussed and take a 360-degree look at the new-era workplace. From hot-desking and hotelling to meeting spaces that enable the hybrid workforce.

We discuss the human factor and how staff wants to engage in the office and remotely. From furniture to technology solutions, our panel explores what did and did not work during the past couple of years and how to plan for a productive environment that includes a hybrid workforce.

The Panel:

Ken Eagle, VP of Technology, Hall Technologies

Adam Griffin, Director of Sales and Business Development, Atlona

Jeremy Hall, National Key Accounts Manager, Absen

Kristina Kamenar, NCIDQ, ARIDO, LEED GA, Senior Associate | Director of Design, Interiors, HOK

Moderator, Cindy Davis, Content Director, AV Technology

