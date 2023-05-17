Register Today! Reimagining the Workplace: Collaboration to Displays - Webcast

By Cindy Davis
published

Join us Weds., May 24, at 2:00 p.m. ET to learn about the elements that are key to today's workplace. From hot-desking and hotelling to meeting spaces that enable the hybrid workforce. Bring your questions!

An architect from HOK who has designed more than 900,000 square feet of innovative, agile space that encourages collaboration and inspires productivity joins us as our guest speaker as we explore the new-era workplace. 

Are the open plan and the huddle room a thing of the past? We call BS on some of the knee-jerk reactions being discussed and take a 360-degree look at the new-era workplace. From hot-desking and hotelling to meeting spaces that enable the hybrid workforce. 

We discuss the human factor and how staff wants to engage in the office and remotely. From furniture to technology solutions, our panel explores what did and did not work during the past couple of years and how to plan for a productive environment that includes a hybrid workforce.

The Panel:

Ken Eagle, VP of Technology, Hall Technologies

Adam Griffin, Director of Sales and Business Development, Atlona

Jeremy Hall, National Key Accounts Manager, Absen

Kristina Kamenar, NCIDQ, ARIDO, LEED GA, Senior Associate | Director of Design, Interiors, HOK

Moderator, Cindy Davis, Content Director, AV Technology

Cindy Davis
Cindy Davis
Brand and content director of AV Technology

Cindy Davis is the brand and content director of AV Technology. Davis enjoys exploring the ethos of experiential spaces as well as diving deep into the complex topics that shape the AV/IT industry. In 2012, the TechDecisions brand of content sites she developed for EH Publishing was named one of “10 Great Business Media Websites” by B2B Media Business magazine. For more than 20 years, Davis has developed and delivered multiplatform content for AV/IT B2B and consumer electronics B2C publications, associations, and companies. From 2000 to 2008, Davis was the publisher and editor-in-chief of Electronic House. From 2009 to present, as the principal of CustomMedia.Co, Davis developed content plans and delivered content for associations such as IEEE Standards Association and AVIXA, content marketing for Future Plc, and numerous AV/IT companies. Davis was a critical member of the AVT editorial team when the title won the “Best Media Brand” laurel in the 2018 SIIA Jesse H. Neal Awards. A lifelong New Englander, Davis makes time for coastal hikes with her husband, Gary, and their Vizsla rescue, Dixie, sailing on one of Gloucester’s great schooners, and sampling local IPAs.