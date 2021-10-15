Big Move to Big D: Hall Technologies Relocates HQ to Dallas

Hall Technologies is moving its headquarters to Dallas, Texas as of December 1st. This move comes on the heels of Hall's large-scale expansion over the last year to rebrand and reimagine the company.

"Hall set an aggressive plan to rebrand and evolve the company. Part of that plan was moving our operations to Texas," Hall Technologies CEO Jason Schwartz said in a prepared statement. "Why Texas? Texas checked off all the boxes for us. One of the main reasons we selected Texas is because it's a distribution hub. For our U.S. customers this means expedited shipping and that our products will now be in our customers' hands within two days. That helps our clients keep projects on track, on budget and on time. Our headquarters will also house our Hall Experience Center. We will all be living in a HIVE-enabled environment where control is within reach and used throughout our office and the Experience Center for seamless collaboration. We can't wait to host you in our new office and show your first-hand the power and simplicity of our HIVE ecosystem."

"Our new office will be open and inviting, just like our company culture. We've been setting the building blocks for this over the past year with numerous key players being added to the team, the rebranding, as well as new technology being launched. We've built a rock-solid foundation for tremendous growth and opportunity. I'm excited to see our trajectory," adds Hall Technologies VP, Sales and Marketing, Hal Truax.

Grand opening plans are forthcoming.