ISE 2024 Info: Listen Up with DPA Microphones, EAW, and Pliant Technologies

ISE 2024 is creeping closer, Pro AV-ers. We'll keep you up to date on the latest product information and company news and insights on the road to Barcelona.

Today, check out ISE info from PPDS, DPA Microphones, EAW, and Pliant Technologies, as well as big partner news from Sustainability in AV (SAVe).

DPA Microphones New Shotgun Mic Makes European Debut

(Image credit: DPA Microphones)

DPA Microphones will showcase its new 2017 Shotgun Microphone at ISE 2024 (booth 7B910, Hall 7). Designed to capture authentic sound with high directivity, clarity, and consistency, the 2017 is crafted for various challenging AV, live-performance, and broadcast scenarios. Its versatility, durable design, and ability to withstand difficult environments or extreme weather make the 2017 ideal for integrators that address an array of applications—such as affixed to a fly bar in theatres or concert settings or in fixed setups in lives sports and news.

The 2017 will hold up to travel and repeated use in harsh environments. The microphone persists in humid conditions and direct rain showers, as well as dry, arid environments. It has been tested for use in settings with temperatures up to 113 degrees Fahrenheit (45 degrees Celsius) with 90% relative humidity, and cold environments as low as -40 degrees Fahrenheit (-40 degrees Celsius). With a consistent ability to easily withstand the effects of moisture, the 2017 ensures that any event can go live with incredible sound, no matter the setting or forecast.

Eastern Acoustic Works to Unveil New Full-Range Loudspeaker

(Image credit: EAW)

Eastern Acoustic Works (EAW) will debut its new MKD526, a two-way, full-range dual-woofer loudspeakers at ISE 2024 (booth 7J100). The MKD526 is a compact dual 5-inch, full-range loudspeaker designed for a variety of fill applications.

The MKD526 installation loudspeaker is engineered to deliver high output, broadband pattern control, and high fidelity ideal for a variety of applications including front fills, under balcony fills, corporate events, and bars/restaurants. The compact durable Baltic birch enclosure provides for easy installation with an array of accessories including a u-bracket, yoke and ceiling bracket. MKD526 also offers weather protection options, custom colors, and a small profile allowing for concealed installations in the most visually sensitive environments.

MKD526 also features various built-in EAW technologies, including Beamwidth Matched Crossovers, which uses carefully designed HF horns and crossovers to eliminate polar irregularities through the crossover point; advanced digital signal processing to perfect the impulse response of a loudspeaker in the time domain with Focusing, and DynO Dynamic Optimization to actively track the input spectrum and power delivery.

Pliant Technologies to Showcase MicroCom 863XR Wireless Beltpack

(Image credit: Pliant Technologies)

Pliant Technologies will showcase the latest addition to its MicroCom family of products, the new MicroCom 863XR wireless beltpack at ISE 2024 (booth 5F900). This product is designed for use in Europe as it operates in the 863-865 MHz ISM band, which allows for unlicensed use in most European countries. The 863XR features excellent range, two intercom channels and the capability to support up to six full-duplex users with unlimited listeners, without the need for a basestation. In addition, Pliant will also have its new CrewCom IP-rated Radio Transceivers (RTs) on display at the show.

MicroCom 863XR provides full-duplex, multi-user intercom solutions for applications where high-quality audio, extended range, ease of use, and affordability are essential. Built with rugged IP67 construction, a long 12-hour battery that is field replaceable, along with a range of MicroCom accessories, the MicroCom 863XR is perfect for jobs that require continuous use.

Additionally, at ISE 2024, Pliant will also highlight its new CrewCom IP-rated Radio Transceivers (RTs). The new RTs are the latest addition to the flagship CrewCom wireless intercom line. They are available in both 2.4GHz and 900MHz versions (where legal) and are ideal for any installation or live event where outdoor placement of transceivers for wireless coverage is required.

SAVe Partners With Edge at ISE 2024

(Image credit: SAVe)

SAVe is partnering with Edge at ISE 2024 to drive Pro AV industry support for the 2030 Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). Edge will sponsor an opening networking reception for all who want to be part of the solution to achieve meaningful change in the Pro AV industry’s approach to sustainability issues. The opening networking reception sponsored by Edge is on Jan. 31 from 4-6 p.m. local time in Banquet Room D3 in Hall 8.

“Edge creates unparalleled partnerships across the AV industry, and we are proud to support the important work that SAVe is leading to draw down our industry’s impact and help create a more sustainable future for our planet,” said Michael Boettcher, president of Edge. “Our industry is positioned to make significant impact and Edge wants to play a role in our progress.”

SAVe will be at ISE 2024 in Congress Square at booth CS220 for its second year helping make substantial progress in areas related to responsible waste management, life cycle carbon emission reduction, and reduced energy usage. The Congress Square location can be found in the central aisle between Halls 4 and 6 and Halls 5 and 7.