Pro AV Technology Is Elevating Live Events—And InfoComm 2025 Will Show How

From esports arenas to performance theaters, InfoComm 2025 will showcase how the latest Pro AV technologies can create unforgettable experiences for live events in all types of venues. Attendees will discover the latest advancements in audio, video, lighting, and staging technologies that are elevating the audience experience.

“Our goal is to foster growth in the pro AV industry by showcasing the latest technologies and providing a platform for experts to share their insight and empower their peers,” said Jenn Heinold, SeVP, Expositions, Americas, AVIXA. “We want you to leave InfoComm with the knowledge and resources to deliver immersive and unforgettable events.”

The Wednesday, June 11 session “ Project Managing Million Dollar Live Events on the Global Stage ” will feature a collaborative discussion of challenges and solutions around successfully managing large-scale live events, including real-life case studies such as major televised sporting events and high-level international conferences.

The session “ Optimizing AV for Esports: Devices and Setups for Live Events ” on Tuesday, June 10 will explore the intersection of AV technology and esports, exploring the latest devices and setups that elevate live esports events. Attendees will learn how to integrate interactive elements including audience engagement tools like live polling, social media integration, and virtual experiences.

Also on Tuesday, the International Alliance of Theatrical Stage Employees (IATSE) will lead the session “ Hidden Talent: A Discussion on Transferable Skills Across Events & Entertainment .” The session will examine how upskilling existing technicians and recruiting young workers can support a successful future for the industry. Hannah D’Amico and Patricia White from IATSE will discuss transferable skills across all entertainment sectors, as lines continue to blur between AV, stage, broadcast and other events and entertainment disciplines.

The “ Leveraging Technology for Live Event Sustainability ” session on Wednesday, June 11 will explore the vital role of sustainability in AV for live events. Panelists from SAVe AV, Red Dragon Arts, Caster Communications, and Freeman will share how to collaborate effectively with industry partners to enhance sustainability across the AV supply chain, while addressing safety considerations in a changing environment.

On Thursday, June 12, Melissa Deslauriers of CCR Solutions will host a show floor tour of AV technology tailored specifically for professionals in the live events and entertainment industry. Also on Thursday, frame:work, a community organization of live pixel professionals, will host a show floor tour for attendees to gain insight into the merging of entertainment technologies with permanent installation practices.

Xchange LIVE (Booth 4761) will host the “ Events and Entertainment Meetup: Spilling the Tea on Live Event Failures and How We Overcome .” This engaging talk will examine cringe-worthy events that have happened on the live stage and in front of global audiences and how the production team dealt with these epic fails and both positive and negative outcomes.

On Tuesday, June 10, the Integrated Experience Tour of Lifebridge Church Orlando will showcase the power of skill, creativity, and resourcefulness in live production. Attendees will get an in-depth look at the venue’s audio, video, lighting, and rigging and learn how to create incredible productions with minimal, dated, or budget-friendly equipment.

The Integrated Experience Tour of Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts on Thursday, June 12 will offer attendees an insider glimpse into one of Florida’s premier multi-venue show and event destinations. The center includes the 2,800-seat Walt Disney Theater, Steinmetz Hall, a multi-configuration concert hall featuring a Gala lift system for seating, and the classic 300-seat Pugh Theater.