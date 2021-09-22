Hall Technologies Hires Two Marketing Powerhouses

Continuing its transformation, Hall Technologies announced the addition of Kelly Perkins as Marketing Manager and Porschea Kendall as Senior Graphic Designer to their expanding team.

“Kelly’s experience in creating successful marketing strategies with AV technology manufacturers was an element we needed to add to our go-to market agenda. Her work with the National Systems Contractors Association Ignite AV talent project is also a big reason she’s on our team. Recruiting talent and building a successful brand for Hall is paramount,” said Hal Truax, vice president of Sales and Marketing for Hall Technologies.

Regarding her new role, Perkins said, "When you bring the right people together at the right time, that's where the magic happens. Hall Technologies has assembled a stellar team of A-players and I can't wait to see the outcome. Should be a hell of a ride."

Transformation of Hall Technologies Since January, 2021

> The Evolution of the Hall Brand and Team

> AVNetwork Tech Talk with Hall Technologies– August 2021

> Ken Eagle Joins Hall Technologies as VP of Technology

> Brian Schumacker Joins Hall Technologies

> Hall Research Is Now Hall Technologies

“We’ve also added a senior graphics designer to our staff,” said Truax. "Hall’s brand evolution story continues with packaging, brochures, ads, and other marketing efforts that will continue to build our momentum with the help of Porschea Kendall. She’s an incredibly talented designer new to the AV industry, but no stranger to creating a cohesive brand image. We are thrilled to have her on the Marketing team."

"I am eager and excited to bring my avant-garde graphic style to Hall Technologies to push the new brand direction," said Kendall. "With my creative outlook and design finesse, I am looking forward to continuing the rebranding endeavors of the company. From what I can tell we have all the right people in the right places, just as eager as I am to bring this company to its fullest potential and surpass all our competitors. Here we go!"