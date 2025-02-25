NAB Show 2025 News: Are You Chyron's Designer of the Year?

Chyron 2025 Designer of the Year Competition—which to be awarded live during the 2025 NAB Show in Las Vegas—is now open. Anyone with design experience and proficiency using Chyron PRIME Designer is eligible. PRIME Designer is the common design interface for PRIME CG, PRIME Video Walls, PRIME Touchscreen, and PRIME Branding and offers innovative design, animation, data integration, and playout management functionality driving some of the most recognized live video productions in the world.

“Chyron recognizes that our work is a creative collaboration, inspired by the needs of our customers, developed by our software ideation and design process, and brought to life by the many talented Chyron end users,” stated Carol Bettencourt, Chyron VP of marketing. “This award honors some of the best work of our end users. It gets harder each year to select a winner, because there are so many excellent Chyron designers out there.”

Previous winners include Zack Millican (NAB 2023) an in-demand sports graphics freelancer, Perry Littman (IBC 2023) graphics operator at MOOV, Kyle Taragowski (NAB 2024) for his work with Academy of Lower Thirds for CPAC-Canada, and Tom Gray (IBC 2024) graphics implementation specialist at MOOV.

"TV graphics are constantly evolving, and with creative departments and production companies becoming more demanding and ambitious with how they want graphics to animate and what information to display, Chyron Prime has all the tools I need to recreate their designs with the polish and flexibility expected in today's broadcasts," said 2024 Chyron Designer of the Year winner Gray.

Anyone is eligible to enter by submitting four or more broadcast quality scenes, created with Chyron PRIME. The scenes must include animations, and the use of data integration, base scenes, style sheets and playout control panels is encouraged. Tom Gray’s winning show reel may be seen here. The deadline for entries is March 20, 2025. Designers may submit work created specifically for this competition, or may submit work created for a customer or employer, with their permission.