Almo Celebrates 75 Years at InfoComm 2021

In celebration of Almo Corp.’s 75 years in business, Almo Professional A/V is focusing on 75 ways of giving back. As part of the yearlong celebrations surrounding this achievement, Almo employees are lending their time and talent, and the company is providing product and monetary donations to 75 different organizations.

During InfoComm 2021, Almo will be making a $4,075 donation to the AVIXA Michael Vergauwen Scholarship to invest in future AV professionals. Additionally, the company will be donating thousands of dollars’ worth of private-label brand furniture featured in the Almo booth to the West Orange Habitat for Humanity ReStore.

Almo will be located at Booth #3328 at InfoComm 2021.

“As a company, giving back to our industries and communities is the most productive and rewarding way to celebrate our 75th anniversary milestone,” said Sam Taylor, executive vice president and COO at Almo Professional A/V. “We’ve carefully selected 75 different organizations representing causes that are important to us, both professionally and personally. AVIXA’s Michael Vergauwen Scholarship is especially significant as we are passionate about mentoring and supporting those who will lead the AV industry in the decades to come.”

[ Countdown to InfoComm 2021 ]

Taylor added, “We are looking forward to reconnecting with our industry partners in person this year at InfoComm and we have ample booth space to do so. We are also hosting several special breaks with refreshments and prizes in the Almo booth.”

Video above: Almo vice president of marketing and communication Melody Craigmyle speaks with AVNation’s Tim Albright about what Almo has planned for InfoComm 2021.

Almo Events at InfoComm 2021 (Booth #3328)

9 – 10:30 a.m. Breakfast with Almo at Tiffany’s

Coffee, cappuccinos, espressos and pastries

Attendees can enter to win a $250 gift card to Tiffany & Co.

Sponsored by Barco

1:30 – 3 p.m. Get Iced with Almo

Hand-scooped Haagen Dazs ice cream

Attendees can register to win a $100 gift card

Sponsored by Legrand

3:30 – 5 p.m. Happy Hour

Wine and beer to wrap up the day on the show floor

Attendees can register to win a Kegerator

Sponsored by Sharp and Sharp/NEC

75 Ways of Giving Back: Local Action

AVIXA’s Michael Vergauwen Foundation. Almo’s monetary donation will be applied to the scholarships for students in pursuit of a technical or advanced degree related to an audiovisual career. They are one-time awards paid toward tuition for applicants studying a subject related to AV at a community or technical college, or those entering at least their third year of undergraduate or graduate study at an accredited program.

West Orange Habitat for Humanity’s ReStore. Proceeds from sales are put toward building affordable homes for deserving families. The products set for donation can be found in the Almo booth throughout InfoComm and include modern seating, several full dining sets, a mango wood and iron console table, and a mango wood end table.

Almo E4 Program

While visiting the Almo booth, attendees have the opportunity to register for the first Hybrid E4 Experience, taking place in Dallas on Nov. 30, 2021. E4 Dallas will mark the first time that Almo combines the regional, in-person educational and product showcase format of an E4 Experience with its virtual E4 Evolution (E4v) in a single event.

InfoComm is giving our readers a free Exhibit Hall pass to the show! Use VIP Code “FUTURE” to redeem your free pass. Click here to register.

For the latest show updates, visit our InfoComm 2021 hub.