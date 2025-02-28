Diversified Unveils Plans for International Women’s Day celebration

Diversified, an SCN Top 50 systems integrator, unveiled its International Women’s Day event and film festival taking place at Pace University on March 6 in New York City. The event, Without Boundaries: Accelerate Action, is a collaboration of Diversified, Diversified’s Women’s Empowerment Group, AVIXA Women’s Council, SVGW (formerly Women’s Sports Media Initiative), #GALSNGEAR, and NextLVL Learning. Diversified will host the gathering, which aims to inspire, empower, and advance women in AV, media, and technology by providing a platform for sharing bold ideas, breakthrough projects, and transformative visions.

Industry professionals and students will gather at the in-person event by invitation and virtually all over the world to discuss advancement and opportunity for women in AV, a field that still has a large gender gap to close.

“Without Boundaries: Accelerate Action gives women a new platform through which to showcase their voices, celebrate innovation, and build networks that can define careers,” said Diversified chief people pfficer Debbie Fulton. “We know that representation matters and we’re committed to shaping a workforce that is more inclusive and reflects the diverse world that we serve."

Without Boundaries: Accelerate Action will feature a fireside chat with Diversified CEO Eric Hutto and special guest Melanie Kalmar, Dow’s corporate VP, chief information officer, and chief digital officer, who was recognized on the Forbes CIO Next list. Hutto and Kalmar will discuss how organizations can drive immediate impact by embracing collaboration, inclusivity, and forward-thinking strategies. Their fireside will be livestreamed on AVIXA TV, kicking off at 3:30 p.m. ET.

The New York event also kicks off Diversified’s inaugural Without Boundaries Film Festival. Staged in partnership with AVIXA and SVGW, the festival celebrates and supports the creativity, innovation, and incredible impact of women in the AV, media, and technology fields. Festival attendees will see films that share inspiring stories, ideas, and innovations to uplift others and support growth as a community from women working in or studying AV, media, and technology.

“Diversified’s vision as a company is to create a world without boundaries,” said Hutto. “This event is one way we’re putting that into action—connecting with women in AV, media, and technology, along with mentors and allies to tackle challenges, drive innovation, and celebrate their impact.”

AVIXA TV is a strong advocate for amplifying diverse voices. In 2023, the Beyond Visual video series was launched to spotlight how personal experiences shape an individual’s perspective and how their expertise, in turn, impacts the world.

To view more details about the event, the keynote, and the film festival or to register for the live stream, click here.