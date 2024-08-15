The State of Networked AV Roundtable - Join Us on Aug. 21

Join us on Wednesday, August 21 at noon Eastern for a roundtable discussion on The State of Networked AV.

There's no looking back; AVoIP, AVoIT, or AVoX, "on the network," is becoming part of the fabric of every enterprise. Nearly every company that started as a traditional AV manufacturer has a full suite of networked AV/IT solutions.



This panel defines Networked AV, addresses barriers to entry such as existing infrastructure, major AV equipment that hasn't reached the end of its lifecycle, and how to overcome interdepartmental resistance and help plan for the future.

We will discuss:

+ How Networked AV simplifies provisioning, management, deployment, and monitoring

+ How Networked AV enables ease of use, scalability, and flexibility

+ Understanding the AV network

+ What you need to know about networked AV and security

+ AV over X

Bring your questions and share your experiences.

Register Now!