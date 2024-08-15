The State of Networked AV Roundtable - Join Us on Aug. 21

By
( )
published

This panel defines Networked AV, addresses barriers to entry, AV equipment that hasn't reached the end of its lifecycle, and how to overcome interdepartmental resistance.

The State of Networked AV Smart Panel
(Image credit: Future)

Join us on Wednesday, August 21 at noon Eastern for a roundtable discussion on The State of Networked AV. 

There's no looking back; AVoIP, AVoIT, or AVoX, "on the network," is becoming part of the fabric of every enterprise. Nearly every company that started as a traditional AV manufacturer has a full suite of networked AV/IT solutions.


This panel defines Networked AV, addresses barriers to entry such as existing infrastructure, major AV equipment that hasn't reached the end of its lifecycle, and how to overcome interdepartmental resistance and help plan for the future.

We will discuss:
+ How Networked AV simplifies provisioning, management, deployment, and monitoring
+ How Networked AV enables ease of use, scalability, and flexibility
+ Understanding the AV network
+ What you need to know about networked AV and security
+ AV over X

Bring your questions and share your experiences. 

Register Now!

Cindy Davis
Cindy Davis
Brand and content director of AV Technology

Cindy Davis is the brand and content director of AV Technology (AVT). She was a critical member of the AVT editorial team when the title won the “Best Media Brand” laurel in the 2018 SIIA Jesse H. Neal Awards. Davis moderates several monthly AV/IT roundtables and enjoys facilitating and engaging in deeper conversations about the complex topics shaping the ever-evolving AV/IT industry. She explores the ethos of collaboration, hybrid workplaces, experiential spaces, and artificial intelligence to share with readers. Previously, she developed the TechDecisions brand of content sites for EH Publishing, named one of the “10 Great Business Media Websites” by B2B Media Business magazine. For more than 25 years, Davis has developed and delivered multiplatform content for AV/IT B2B and consumer electronics B2C publications, associations, and companies. A lifelong New Englander, Davis makes time for coastal hikes with her husband, Gary, and their Vizsla rescue, Dixie, sailing on one of Gloucester’s great schooners and sampling local IPAs. Connect with her on LinkedIn