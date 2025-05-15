Best of Show at InfoComm 25 – Have You Entered Yet?

Recommended reading

The deadline to enter for the Best of Show at InfoComm 2025 is May 30.

Enter for the Best of Show at InfoComm 2025
Future US proudly invites nominations for the Best of Show Awards at InfoComm 2025, presented by AV Technology, Sound & Video Contractor, Digital Signage, Installation, Mix, ITPro, and Tech & Learning. These awards are intended to honor and help manufacturers and solutions companies promote outstanding products exhibited at this year's InfoComm Show.

Entries are judged using your online nomination form and by an on-site panel of independent and anonymous industry professionals during the InfoComm show.

Enter Your Products Today!

On the first day of the show, Wednesday, June 11, anonymous judges will evaluate products submitted on the InfoComm show floor.

Winners will be announced on Thursday, June 12, so you can display your award at your booth.

Winners will be promoted online, on social media, in print, in newsletters, and on other platforms at the discretion of each participating brand.

Further info can be found here.

To register to enter, click here.

