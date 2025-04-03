Nominations Open for SCN Installation Product Awards 2025

By ( Systems Contractor News ) published

The awards program celebrates recently shipped innovative Pro AV products, with winners announced at InfoComm 2025. All entries must be received by May 9.

SCN IPA 2025 Logo
Nominations are now open for the 2025 SCN Installation Product Awards. The awards highlight the most innovation Pro AV products of 2024 and early 2025. Winning products will be announced at InfoComm in June in Orlando, FL.

"The Installation Product Awards are a great way to showcase established products that are improving Pro AV projects across the industry," said Mark J. Pescatore, content director, Systems Contractor News. "Not only are they voted on by SCN readers, but there are a dozen categories, so there are plenty of opportunities for recognition."

There are 12 different categories for the awards program, including two new categories. The Most Innovative KVM Solution shines the spotlight on technologies that are driving today's command and control environments. There's also the Most Innovative Speaker Solution (Installed), which highlights the newest loudspeakers that are improving audio in houses of worship, classrooms, boardrooms, event venues, and more. Companies should review the categories below to decide which one best describes their product.

This year's award categories are:

• Most Innovative Audio Hardware

• Most Innovative AV Installation Accessory

• Most Innovative Camera

• Most Innovative Collaboration Product

• Most Innovative Digital Signage Product

• Most Innovative Emerging Technology

• Most Innovative KVM Solution*

• Most Innovative Speaker Solution (Installed)*

• Most Innovative Sustainable Product Strategy

• Most Innovative Videoconferencing Product

• Most Innovative Video Display

• Most Innovative Video Projection Solution

*NEW category for 2025

Winners of the SCN Product Installation Awards will be featured in the August 2025 issue of Systems Contractor News, in the SCN SmartBrief newsletter, and online on AV Network. Winners will also receive a display award to show off in their office and/or InfoComm booth.

The deadline for all entries is Friday, May 9, 2025. The cost is $350 for each product submitted in each category. Please note, all products must have first shipped between January 1, 2024, and the awards deadline. Check out the FAQ section of the website for more information.

Enter your product today!

SCN Staff
The staff of Systems Contractor News serves the AV integration industry with thorough news analysis, trend reports, and the latest product and technology information—delivered to an audience of decision-makers.
