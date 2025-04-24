How the Texas Rangers Upped Their Broadcast Game

When the Texas Rangers began the process of creating its own network, they turned to Chyron for live graphics, data display, and creative services. The new network will be branded as Rangers Sports Network presented by Progressive. Rangers Sports Network content is available on several cable and satellite service providers and is also available on the streaming network, Victory+. Chyron already successfully provides graphics solutions for Victory+, so the Rangers viewed Chyron as a proven choice.

[New York Mets, Samsung Pop Up an Immersive Experience in NYC]

"We have been thrilled with the look of our new broadcasts, and the graphics that were built by Chyron are a huge part of how the games are presented," said Angie Swint, SVP of broadcasting and a key figure in the network's development. "The responsiveness, collaboration, customer support, and attention to detail from our Chyron partners has played a tremendous role in a successful launch for Rangers Sports Network."

Chyron Creative Services provided the entire graphics package, designed to run on Chyron PRIME CG, for game coverage including templates to accommodate names, headshots, statistics and other information typically displayed during games. Of note, Chyron provided a dynamic scorebug, eliminating the need for a specialty scorebug solution in addition to the primary graphics system. However, the scope of Chyron’s creative services project for the Rangers went far beyond game day graphics; it extended to the overall look and feel of the network with designs for the network identification and animated wipes and transitions used across not only games, but all network programming.

The Texas Rangers organization approached Chyron about this project in October of 2024, and the entire project was delivered in under four months, including solution architecture, creative services planning and execution, system delivery and integration and training. The network launched in time for spring training, with the full graphics package and two Chyron PRIME CG systems.

“As sports properties move towards retaining broadcast and streaming rights, they look to technology providers like Chyron, who can also provide production and creative expertise,” shared Chyron VP of strategic accounts, Mark Friedman. “In this case, Chyron PRIME was their live graphics system of choice. But perhaps even more importantly, Chyron Creative Services played a major role.”