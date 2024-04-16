NAB Show 2024: 5 Booths That Caught Our Eye on the Show Floor

I was a NAB Show first-timer in 2024. On a crowded show floor spread across three different buildings, there were numerous booths with plenty of cool products. For example, I can't wait to check out the new Shure MV7+ for my podcast (spoiler alert: SCN review incoming).

But as a systems integrator reporter in King Broadcast's court, there were some booths that made sure they left a memorable impression on every foot—both of mine included—that walked past it.

Sit back and check out some of the showmanship of the show floor.

[News from NAB Show 2024: Everything You Need to Know]

Canon's Production Sets

Visitors to the Canon exhibit (this was no booth!) were taken on an adventure through a romantic beachside dinner on a virtual production set (with cameras like CR-N700the live production, broadcast EOS C500 Mark II), live production with either a band or violinist providing a mini concert (using the EOS C300 Mark III and CINE-SERVO 15-120mm T2.95-3.9), a quick workout via broadcast production (using UHD DIGISUPER 27), and a city street meetup on a cinema production set.

With a little something for everyone, Canon brought different studios to the NAB Show 2024 show floor for an entertaining and educational experience.

Chauvet Dazzles on the Video Wall and in the Air

Chauvet came to NAB Show 2024 with its slew of lighting solutions (like the Kino Flo Panel), a massive camera, an adventure through different landscapes via a massive video wall... and an aerial silk show to bring it all together. Talk about bringing Vegas to broadcast.

scn Newsletter A daily selection of the top stories for AV integrators, resellers and consultants. Sign up below. * To subscribe, you must consent to Future’s privacy policy.

AbsenLive Studio Brings Virtual Production to NAB Show

The AbsenLive Studio brought a mixed reality experience to Central Hall. Using a RGBW tile with processing from Brompton, this 1.9mm pixel pitch video wall was covered in content from the Dallas-based Xr214 Studios.

Using Resolume software, two video displays, OBS and Stream Deck technology, Xr214 Studios was able to easily manage matrices, switch cameras, and add overlays before bounding it back to the screen, giving visitors to the booth a video to capture their "adventure." One thing Michael Traverzo, virtual cinematographer from Xr214 Studios, told me was that his goal was to give NAB Show attendees something they can take with them. While we all love fun swag, having an adventure to take home is what really embraces what NAB Show is all about—where content comes to life.

Radio World Goes for a Ride... In Central Hall

You may remember at InfoComm 2023, I sent myself and SVC's Derek Wiley on The Unreal Ride: A Virtual Production Experience, brought to life by Vū, Unilumin, and MRMC. Well, Vū and MRMC were back at in at NAB Show 2024, this time partnering with Nikon, for another Unreal Ride. This time, our friend and colleague Elle Kehres, assistant editor at Radio World, took an adventure through the canyons.

[We Went for an Off-Road Adventure with Vú at InfoComm 2023... and It Was Awesome]

FORE! AWS Takes NAB Show Guests Golfing

(Image credit: Copyright NAB Show)

Amazon Web Services had a strong presence all over the NAB Show. It's AWS Generative AI Golf Experience entertained visitors to the South Hall. The experience allowed you to step into the tee box of some of golf's most notable holes with Full Swing, the Official Simulator Partner of the PGA Tour. AWS helps show the real ball flight.

Other Fun Stuff

Drones are becoming more popular, like this DJI Avata 2 that went for a test flight.

(Image credit: Wayne Cavadi)

There was skateboarding... and boxing... and ping pong, because streaming sports is quite the big deal in broadcasting.