Just Add Power on What to Expect at InfoComm

(Image credit: Just Add Power ) Taft Stricklin, sales team manager shares what to expect from Just Add Power during InfoComm 2021.

The latest stop on our product road map is our MaxColor Series of transmitters and receivers, which natively supports 4K60 in and out, allowing end users to play 4K Ultra HD video from the growing number of 4K sources and devices. With MaxColor, 4K 12-bit video can be distributed over existing Cat 5/Cat 6 cable, eliminating the expense of upgrading to fiber and buying costly network switches. The series works with existing Just Add Power drivers and supported control systems, while also supporting MPEG downstreaming for connected devices like laptops, smartphones, and tablets. The series offers instant, seamless switching; 4K up- and downscaling; support for all audio formats; HDR management; support for Dolby Vision; and more.

In recent years, we’ve also focused on enhancing our Ultra HD over IP platform with audio functionality. We can deliver audio over IP in any flavor an installation requires—from an analog out to Dante and Dolby Atmos. Most recently, we’ve introduced our new 2G/3G ST1 Sound Transceiver, a new audio-only component that functions as either an input or output, allowing installers to add a stereo audio source to any system, or to extract stereo audio from an existing transmitter. Both our ST1 Sound Transceiver and MaxColor Series will be on display at InfoComm.

InfoComm booth - 2733