Just Add Power Sets AVoIP Showcase at InfoComm 2021

At InfoComm 2021, in Booth 2733, Just Add Power will unveil its new MaxColor 4K60 transmitter and receiver series and Advanced Matrix Programmer (AMP) software for multicast switching systems. In addition, the company will highlight its award-winning 2GΩ/3G ST1 Sound Transceiver, Warp Engine and partnerships with Aveo Systems, Enado and Luxul.

Showing for the first time at InfoComm 2021, Just Add Power's MaxColor 4K60 transmitter and receiver series natively supports 4K60 in and out, allowing end users to play 4K Ultra HD video from the growing number of 4K sources and devices. With MaxColor, 4K 12-bit video can be distributed over existing CAT- 5/CAT-6 cable, eliminating the expense of upgrading to fiber and buying costly network switches. In addition, the series supports MPEG downstreaming for connected devices, such as a laptop or a mobile device. MaxColor features instant seamless switching, 4K up- and downscaling, all audio formats, seamless HDR management, and Dolby Vision for the best viewing experience.

Also making its debut will be Just Add Power's new Advanced Matrix Programmer (AMP) software for environments with existing infrastructure or special network requirements that don't allow for a dedicated AV distribution switch. AMP consolidates and streamlines the process of setting up individual Just Add Power devices--discovering them on the local network, presenting them in a list, and allowing installers to name them, configure their IP addresses, and assign channels to transmitters--while assisting with updates when new firmware is released.

Just Add Power's 2GΩ/3G ST1 Sound Transceiver is an audio-only component that functions as either an input or output. With the ST1, integrators can easily add a stereo audio source to any Just Add Power system or extract stereo audio from an existing transmitter. As an audio input, the ST1 feeds stereo audio into a Just Add Power system, allowing any audio source with an analog audio out to be connected and played on any receiver. As an audio output, the transceiver can play any stereo audio content from any Just Add Power device while providing variable audio control.

With the Warp Engine, installers can rotate any HDMI source--cable boxes, media players, game systems, cameras, and more--in a Just Add Power matrix in 0.1-degree increments in real time for incredibly low latency. The rotated image can then be sent to an unlimited number of receivers in the network, allowing for the creation of massive artistic video walls using a single Warp Engine.

At InfoComm 2021, Just Add Power will also discuss how integration with Aveo Systems' Mira Connect control system simplifies setup for integrators while providing users with intuitive control via a touch-screen controller or their own personal devices. In addition, integration with Enado's V5 controller software delivers contactless control over a Just Add Power system on personal devices, while offering online programming capabilities to integrators, by simply scanning a QR code. Finally, a new driver allows integrators to easily incorporate Luxul's SW-510-48P-F, SW-610-24P-R, and SW-610-48P-F managed L2/L3 Gigabit switches into Just Add Power systems requiring a single switch.