Just Add Power Helps Heal Through Music With Support for Guitars for Vets

Just Add Power is continuing its support for Guitars for Vets (G4V), a nonprofit dedicated to providing relief to struggling veterans through the healing power of music and community. This year, the company is donating 10 Epiphone acoustic guitars to the program.

In addition, the company will hold a daily drawing at Booth 2504 at the 2021 CEDIA Expo—giving attendees a chance to win one of three LTD EC-256 electric guitars during the show.

[Check out the resimercial products that will be featured at the 2021 CEDIA Expo.]

"The mission of G4V has been close to our hearts for many years because almost everyone here at Just Add Power has experienced the therapeutic power of sitting with a guitar and getting into a flow state," said Taft Stricklin, sales team manager for Just Add Power. "This year, we're doubly proud to carry on our tradition of helping to facilitate and share music with this program as well as those in the AV industry."

Founded in 2007, G4V donates guitars to veterans using the medium of music to help them readjust to life after service and cope with the effects of post-traumatic stress disorder. G4V currently operates more than 80 chapters in 40 states across the U.S. with the assistance of more than 200 volunteers nationwide.

This year, during Just Add Power's fifth annual CEDIA Expo guitar giveaway, attendees will have a chance to win one LTD EC-256 guitar each day of the show, each one with a different finish. Attendees must visit the company's booth to enter and be present during the daily 3 p.m. drawing in order to be eligible to win.